REACH Radiothon Raises $10,000 for Backpack Program. Ada, MN — Thanks to the support of our R & J Broadcasting listeners, over $10,000 was raised on Tuesday during our 2nd annual REACH Radiothon on 106.5 KRJB. The money raised on Tuesday will go to support REACH’s backpack program, which provides weekend snack and food items to hundreds of kids in the Ada-Borup-West, Norman County East, Ulen-Hitterdal, and Hawley School Districts who might otherwise go hungry during the weekend. Jill Ambuehl, Executive Director at REACH, says families are struggling coming out of the pandemic with safety nets no longer in place and inflation driving up prices.

ADA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO