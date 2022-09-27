Read full article on original website
FFA Fall Rally Brings Hundreds of Students to Norman County Fairgrounds in Ada
ADA, MN—The Norman County Fairgrounds was a busy place Wednesday as the Minnesota Region 1 FFA held its annual fall rally in Ada. Abbie Savage, the Ada-Borup-West FFA coordinator, says the event was for students in grades seven through nine who are interested in joining FFA. Savage tells us...
GFPS Teachers Hall of Fame to add 5
Five outstanding educators have been selected for induction into the 2022 Grand Forks Public Schools Teachers Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony and reception will be held at 1 p.m. on October 2 at the Red River High School Theater, with a dessert reception to follow. Ron Bergh – Bergh...
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
Fertile-Beltrami Participating in Pilot Program to Identify College Options for Seniors
Fertile, MN — A new pilot program has launched this year for seniors at the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The program is a partnership between the Office of Higher Education and the Minnesota Department of Education aimed at providing more resources for students to explore their options when it comes to choosing a college or university after high school, according to Fertile-Beltrami High School Principal Nathaniel Messick.
Bernie’s to open Saturday in EGF
Bernie’s restaurant in East Grand Forks will officially open to the public on Saturday. The eatery owned by the Food Network’s Molly Yeh will initially offer breakfast and lunch from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day – with dinner service rolling out in the coming weeks.
Red River Valley Sugar Beet Harvest to Get Underway Saturday at Midnight
East Grand Forks, MN — The full campaign of the American Crystal Sugarbeet harvest will get underway this Saturday, October 1st at midnight and area growers along the Red River Valley are anxious and excited to get it underway. Producers are probably most excited about the crop itself as some timely rains and warm temps this past month really helped boost tonnage and sugar content into a better-than-expected crop, according to Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Executive Director Harrison Weber.
Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Norman County DAC remodeling
ADA, MN—There’s been quite a change at the Norman County Developmental Activities Center. DAC Executive Director Hiliary Chisholm says their building has been remodeled over the last six months. Chisholm says the DAC’s clients like the changes. Chisholm says the DAC building also has a new entrance...
Halstad Living Center Hosting Annual Dumpling Dinner
Halstad, MN — The Halstad Living Center Auxiliary invite the community to their annual Dumpling Dinner this Wednesday, September 28th from 5-7pm at the Halstad LRC. Lori Paulsrud of the Halstad Living Center says this is one of two annual fundraisers that the Auxiliary puts on. She adds that for more than three decades the auxiliary has been helping support the residents of the Halstad Living Center by helping them purchase items that enrich the lives in facility.
GF/EGF eateries announce closings
The owner of an East Grand Forks restaurant says he’s closing up shop…for good. In a Facebook post Joe’s Diner thanked patrons for their support. The closure is being blamed on rising costs…supply chain issues…and the boldness of social media keyboard warriors. The announcement also...
Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
Affiliates of B.o.B identified as those injured in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are identifying those involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital in Grand Forks. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, September 26. Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle. The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched...
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash
(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
REACH Radiothon Raises $10,000 for Backpack Program
REACH Radiothon Raises $10,000 for Backpack Program. Ada, MN — Thanks to the support of our R & J Broadcasting listeners, over $10,000 was raised on Tuesday during our 2nd annual REACH Radiothon on 106.5 KRJB. The money raised on Tuesday will go to support REACH’s backpack program, which provides weekend snack and food items to hundreds of kids in the Ada-Borup-West, Norman County East, Ulen-Hitterdal, and Hawley School Districts who might otherwise go hungry during the weekend. Jill Ambuehl, Executive Director at REACH, says families are struggling coming out of the pandemic with safety nets no longer in place and inflation driving up prices.
Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building...
‘We all care about him a lot’: Community showing Grand Forks man love and support during cancer battle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After getting engaged, Grand Forks couple of Dan Anderson and Julia SanGrait thought they would be spending the next months planning out their upcoming wedding. However, after a cancer diagnosis, Dan is now battling leukemia in a Minneapolis hospital. “I just want him to...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
