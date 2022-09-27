A man was rescued from a lake in Stearns County when his boat was flooded by waves, and his lifejacket failed to inflate. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it was called to an emergency on Rice Lake, in Eden Lake Township, just after 4 p.m. Monday, with a 911 caller saying a boat had capsized on the lake and there was a man floating near it.

