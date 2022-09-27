Read full article on original website
DNR Conservation Officer Repots for District 9 (Brainerd area)
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked his field training assignment this week. The officers encountered numerous waterfowl hunters and anglers this week. Some very remote areas were worked. License, PFD, and waterfowl regulations were enforced. Most duck-hunter bags checked averaged two to three ducks, including green-winged teal, wood ducks, and mallards.
Pierz City Council meeting from Monday, September 26th
(Pierz, MN) — The City of Pierz held their second meeting in the month of September on Monday with the Council receiving an update on the Street Improvement Project, the arrival of a needed Fire Department equipment, and confirmation of an addition to personnel for the upcoming election. Mayor...
Crosby City Administrator Hill talks Street Improvement, Fall Projects in monthly update
(Crosby, MN) — Fall street improvements and end-of-year projects covered much of the monthly update with the City of Crosby and Administrator Matthew Hill as the projects are moving at a steady rate before more changes of the weather. City Administrator Matthew Hill noted the extent of the Street...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat
A man was rescued from a lake in Stearns County when his boat was flooded by waves, and his lifejacket failed to inflate. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it was called to an emergency on Rice Lake, in Eden Lake Township, just after 4 p.m. Monday, with a 911 caller saying a boat had capsized on the lake and there was a man floating near it.
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
School Bus Stop Arm Violations continue to be problem
(Aitkin, MN) — One full month into the school year and the transition for drivers sharing the road with school buses has been troublesome as it usually has been in the past. School Bus Stop Arm violations continue to see higher-than-normal numbers with numerous factors of distorted driving and negligence being the most common outliers.
