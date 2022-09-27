Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
It’s not just Covid: the triple threat that could overwhelm the NHS this winter | Andrew Pollard
A severe flu outbreak or new coronavirus variant could prove catastrophic, says Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group
Labour would force GPs to offer everyone face-to-face appointments
GPs would be forced to provide face-to-face appointments to every patient that requests them under Labour plans to make seeing doctors easier.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said “patients must come first” as he announced the proposals at the Labour conference in Liverpool.The plans included making booking appointments simpler to end the 8am rush to win a slot, and requiring every practice to allow bookings through the NHS app.Ahead of his speech on Wednesday, Mr Streeting said: “Patients are finding it impossible to get a GP appointment when they need one, in the manner they want one.“The Conservatives have closed hundreds...
UK's Labour suspends lawmaker for saying Kwarteng 'superficially' Black
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker was suspended from the party on Tuesday after being accused of making racist comments about British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, with a party spokesperson saying it would call on her to apologise.
Martha’s Vineyard migrants demand flight companies preserve records or risk ‘federal court sanctions’
Lawyers representing a group of Venzuelan migrants suing Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s administration after they were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, have warned the flight companies against destroying evidence, or risk potential federal court sanctions.Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a federal class action lawsuit on 20 September alleging that the governor directed a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to transport a group of roughly 50 people, including families with small children, as part of a political stunt.On 29 September, attorneys sent letters to Vertol Systems Company Inc and Ultimate JetCharters with instructions to preserve evidence – including flight logs,...
BBC
UK's first permanent memorial to WW2's Force K6
The UK's first permanent memorial to soldiers of World War Two's Force K6 has been unveiled in the Highlands. The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines. During part of the war, Force K6 trained...
Home Office U-turn over deportation of Albanian asylum seekers
Letter undermines Priti Patel’s claim that Albanians arriving with ‘spurious’ claims could be removed quickly
U.S. blacklists Iranian petrochemical network
The United States has blacklisted a network of 10 companies throughout Asia involved in the sale of Iranian petrochemical products, as the Biden administration seeks to tighten its financial vices on Tehran.
BBC
Australia ends Covid isolation rule as it moves beyond 'emergency phase'
Australia has said it will end mandatory Covid isolation requirements from next month. Currently anyone who tests positive to the virus must isolate for five days, but that will end from 14 October. At times nicknamed "Fortress Australia", the country has had some of the strictest restrictions in the world...
Four people referred for prosecution for flying drones after Queen’s death
Four people were referred for prosecution by police for flying drones during the period after the Queen’s death, according to a senior counter-terrorism officer.Most pilots identified were “hobbyists making innocent mistakes” but a minority were reported “based on what they were trying to do,” deputy assistant commissioner Matt Twist said.The number of reports from members of the public to counter-terror police also shot up during Operation London Bridge, the plan for the days following the Queen’s death, reaching the monthly average in the space of just 10 days.The period saw the biggest ever deployment of armed officers from across the...
BBC
Salford mayor wants footballers to buy £8m Lowry painting for public
A mayor has called on the "footballing community" to fund the purchase of a Lowry painting valued at £8m so it can remain on public display. The Players Foundation (PF), the Professional Footballers' Association charity, intends to auction LS Lowry's Going To The Match in October. It had previously...
BBC
Second immigration removal centre could reopen next year
A second closed immigration removal centre (IRC) could reopen in the south of England. The Home Office plans to refurbish the Haslar IRC in Gosport, Hampshire, to house 600 men before they are removed from the UK. Experts have said immigration detention can be damaging for people and reopening sites...
EXCLUSIVE: How plunging pound will hit YOUR holiday: Cost of day out in New York for holidaying British couple soars from £529 to £650 - while New Yorkers coming to London see price plummet from $655 to $560
The plunging pound is set to send the cost of foreign holidays rocketing, with a British couple in New York spending more than £100 extra for a day of activities compared to the start of April, according to new estimates. On the other hand, huge savings for Americans visiting...
NI consumers will not lose out on energy support offered in GB – Liz Truss
Liz Truss has insisted that people in Northern Ireland will not lose out on energy support being offered to consumers elsewhere in the UK.Northern Ireland’s energy market operates differently to the model in Great Britain, with specific rules and regulations.The region is also without a devolved government due to the political row over the Northern Ireland Protocol post-Brexit trading arrangements.This weekend the Government will introduce its Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year for their energy for the next two years from October 1.What I can...
BBC
Birmingham roads to close for Conservative Party conference
A number of roads in Birmingham will be closed for the Conservative Party conference. Police said a major security operation has begun this week ahead of the start of the event on Sunday. More than 11,000 delegates are expected in the city for the conference which will take place at...
Channel crossings resume following five-day hiatus
Children wrapped in blankets were among groups of migrants brought ashore after Channel crossings took place for the first time in five days.Crossings resumed on Thursday after none had been attempted since Friday amid poor weather conditions.People carried their belongings in black bin bags as they walked through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, while children wrapped in blue blankets were also pictured being carried to safety.The resumption of crossings came as the total number of people making the dangerous crossing so far in 2022 has passed 32,000, according to PA news agency analysis of Government figures.The last recorded...
U.K.・
UK Government willing to have ‘serious dialogue’ over NI Protocol – Coveney
There is now a willingness in the British Government to have a “serious dialogue” about solving problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney has said.Speaking following a meeting with new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Mr Coveney said the messages coming from London were “quite different” from those of recent months.Mr Heaton-Harris said that he preferred a negotiated settlement with the EU over the post-Brexit arrangement, but added that the Government would continue with its legislation to override parts of the treaty.We do believe there is a willingness now...
CNBC
Workers strike again at UK's largest port Felixstowe in threat to holiday shipments
Felixstowe is the UK's largest port and a critical transport link in holiday shipping season. The eight-day strike over wages and inflation overlaps the two-week strike at Port of Liverpool. Total trade moved by Felixstowe and Liverpool weekly reach nearly $7 billion, and shippers are diverting trade to reduce container...
