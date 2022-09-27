GPs would be forced to provide face-to-face appointments to every patient that requests them under Labour plans to make seeing doctors easier.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said “patients must come first” as he announced the proposals at the Labour conference in Liverpool.The plans included making booking appointments simpler to end the 8am rush to win a slot, and requiring every practice to allow bookings through the NHS app.Ahead of his speech on Wednesday, Mr Streeting said: “Patients are finding it impossible to get a GP appointment when they need one, in the manner they want one.“The Conservatives have closed hundreds...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO