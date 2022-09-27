Fosston, MN — Now that fall is settling in, folks are bringing home their campers and boats from the lakes to get ready for winter storage. However, those large trailers take up a lot of room when parked on city streets and can be obstructions to other motorists. Fosston Police Chief Dustin Manecke says because of that it is against city ordinance in the city of Fosston to leave them unattended on city streets.

