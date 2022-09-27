Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson. Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m....
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
kvrr.com
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
rjbroadcasting.com
Fosston Police Chief Reminds Residents of Trailer Parking Ordinance
Fosston, MN — Now that fall is settling in, folks are bringing home their campers and boats from the lakes to get ready for winter storage. However, those large trailers take up a lot of room when parked on city streets and can be obstructions to other motorists. Fosston Police Chief Dustin Manecke says because of that it is against city ordinance in the city of Fosston to leave them unattended on city streets.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
kfgo.com
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
KNOX News Radio
NW MN couple’s death ruled murder-suicide
The Becker County Sheriff’s Department has ruled the deaths of two people found Tuesday as a murder-suicide. Authorities responded to a rural home near Detroit Lakes around 9:00 a.m. and discovered the bodies of 45-year old Steven Stearns and 49-year old Stacy Stearns – as well as two deceased dogs.
lakesarearadio.net
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash
(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
kvrr.com
Trial Of Northern Minnesota Man Accused of Killing His Wife Begins
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) — The trial of an Oklee, Minnesota man charged with killing his wife in July 2021 is underway in Thief River Falls. Eric Reinbold went into hiding after the incident and wasn’t arrested for nearly a month until a trail camera captured his whereabouts near property owned by his parents.
lakesarearadio.net
Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Two bodies were discovered in a home in Lakeview Township, Tuesday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home along County Hwy 6 east of US Hwy 59. Upon arrival, law enforcement entered the residence and discovered the bodies of two adult individuals, one female and one male along with two deceased dogs.
rjbroadcasting.com
Fertile-Beltrami Participating in Pilot Program to Identify College Options for Seniors
Fertile, MN — A new pilot program has launched this year for seniors at the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The program is a partnership between the Office of Higher Education and the Minnesota Department of Education aimed at providing more resources for students to explore their options when it comes to choosing a college or university after high school, according to Fertile-Beltrami High School Principal Nathaniel Messick.
valleynewslive.com
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -New developments out of Becker County where a husband, wife, and their two dogs were found dead in their home yesterday. They have been identified as 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns. “They were fun-loving people. They gave with all their heart,” said Tammy...
valleynewslive.com
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
rjbroadcasting.com
Norman County DAC remodeling
ADA, MN—There’s been quite a change at the Norman County Developmental Activities Center. DAC Executive Director Hiliary Chisholm says their building has been remodeled over the last six months. Chisholm says the DAC’s clients like the changes. Chisholm says the DAC building also has a new entrance...
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
"I feel called by God": Moorhead School Board Candidate Nikki Pollock urges for increased parental involvement
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead School Board Candidate says she is running with both God and parental rights in mind for the upcoming November General Election. Nikki Pollock is a Moorhead School Board Candidate who is looking to fill one of the three open seats in the upcoming election. She joined WDAY Midday to share her message and reasoning behind why she is joining the race.
rjbroadcasting.com
FFA Fall Rally Brings Hundreds of Students to Norman County Fairgrounds in Ada
ADA, MN—The Norman County Fairgrounds was a busy place Wednesday as the Minnesota Region 1 FFA held its annual fall rally in Ada. Abbie Savage, the Ada-Borup-West FFA coordinator, says the event was for students in grades seven through nine who are interested in joining FFA. Savage tells us...
