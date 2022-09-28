Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
School board trustee: Campbell schools do not allow litter boxes or furries
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Trustee Linda Bricker announced at tonight’s board meeting that she has received “quite a number” of phone calls from people asking whether “furries” and litter boxes are in the district’s schools. Furries are people who are...
county17.com
International Pathfinder Camporee public forum postponed until November
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A public hearing for the 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee has been pushed to November, according to the Campbell County Commissioner’s Office. As of Sept. 27, the meeting originally scheduled for Oct. 5 will now take place on November 14 at 6 p.m. at the Cam-Plex Energy Hall Ball Room, where officials will be available to offer information about the camporee and answer questions.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/28/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Sept. 28:. At 12:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of West 2nd Street for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire, the system was activated by cooking smoke. At 4:34 a.m. to South...
county17.com
CCH lifts mask requirement for visitors and patients
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Visitors, patients, and customers are no longer required to wear masks at Campbell County Health, the health organization announced Tuesday. “Effective immediately, CCH recommends patients, visitors, and customers continue to wear masks, but will no longer require masks unless they have symptoms of respiratory illness, or are in areas where there may be immunocompromised patients,” CCH said in a Sept. 27 statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Sept. 28, Camel Drive, GPD. Officers responded to Campbell County High School...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following the official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Obituaries: Rennicks; Duvall; Davis
Leland Rennicks: August 28, 1934 – September 16, 2022. On September 16, 2022, Leland Rennicks of Douglasville, Georgia passed of natural causes at the age of 88. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who know and love him. Funeral services for Leland will be conducted...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Sept. 28
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Stolen Polaris recovered on Collins Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A previously-reported stolen 2019 Polaris RZR, worth thousands of dollars, was reportedly located in eastern Gillette yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The RZR was recovered on Collins Road by a Sheriff’s deputy heading in to begin his shift around 5:30 p.m....
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 28
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Sept. 27, E. Lakeway Road, GPD. A 50-year-old woman in...
county17.com
A new home for Hole in the Wall Coffee Co.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After four years in business, Forest Reardon, co-owner of Hole in the Wall Coffee Co., says it’s time for a move. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the coffee shop will be closing its doors at its current location tucked away off of S. Douglas Highway and, Reardon says, should re-open at a new location on W. Juniper Lane near Humphrey’s within a few days.
county17.com
Today’s heat followed by cooler temps, rain chances
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Today will be the last day of temperatures above 70 degrees for a while as high pressure moves out of the region and an upper low settles in with a cold front. The skies should be mostly sunny today as the mercury climbs to 86 degrees....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Above average temps coming ahead of weekend rain
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With high pressure firmly in place, Campbell County will continue to see above average temperatures this week before rain chances return for the weekend. Clear skies and sunshine today will push the high to near 80 degrees as winds come from the southeast at 5 to 14 mph, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts. Gusts today could reach 20 mph.
Comments / 0