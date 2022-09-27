Read full article on original website
Related
rjbroadcasting.com
Pierz City Council meeting from Monday, September 26th
(Pierz, MN) — The City of Pierz held their second meeting in the month of September on Monday with the Council receiving an update on the Street Improvement Project, the arrival of a needed Fire Department equipment, and confirmation of an addition to personnel for the upcoming election. Mayor...
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
lakesarearadio.net
Wadena Woman Calls Police 11 Times for Squirrel in Her Home
WADENA (KDLM) – An incident in Wadena has gained nationwide attention after a woman called 911 11 times to report a squirrel in her home. The first call came on September 11th when a caller said she had a squirrel stuck in her basement. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and were unable to locate the squirrel.
rjbroadcasting.com
Crossing Arts Alliance 8×8 Art Auction & Gala
For the eighth year, over one hundred community members and artists have taken paint to canvas to help support the efforts of The Crossing Arts Alliance, an arts organization in downtown Brainerd that seeks to provide meaningful arts opportunities for everyone. Crossing Arts provides the blank 8″ x 8″ canvases...
Comments / 0