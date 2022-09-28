Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
City of Paducah closes Market Square Art Park due to 'safety hazards'
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has announced the closure of a small park on South Second Street. Market Square Art Park, which is at 117 1/2 South 2nd St., is closed until further notice "due to identified safety hazards," the city says. The city says fencing in now...
Greenway Rail Trail Bridge Closed Until Further Notice
City officials with Hopkinsville have announced that the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge crossing Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane is closed until further notice — pending a visit from structural engineers planned for Wednesday morning. Cracks in surrounding stonework were observed and reported Tuesday afternoon, which has led...
Portion of money raised at Barbecue on the River to be used to develop proposal for downtown landscaping improvements
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah, the beautification organization that organized this year's Barbecue on the River, says the votes are in, and part of the proceeds from last week's festival will be used to develop a proposal to improve landscaping downtown. During the festival, Whitney Ravellette Wallace with Beautiful Paducah...
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 involving three tractor trailers sent one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says just after 1 pm three westbound tractor-trailers collided at the 91-mile marker after traffic came to a stop in the construction zone. The driver of one...
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a northbound truck struck the back of a car in front of it causing the car to run off the road and come to rest in the southbound lanes of traffic.
Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County
BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
Body Of Missing Stewart County Man Found
Dover, Tenn.–A sad update from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office–the body of a man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found on the banks of the Cumberland River. The TBI had issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors, age 64. The Stewart County Sheriff’s...
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
MCCH says goodbye to universal masking
MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
Two new murals to be unveiled in downtown Murray
Murray residents and tourists are about to see a bit more color around town, specifically blue and gold. The Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau hopes to unveil a pair of new murals showcasing the city’s history and traditions by the end of October. Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau executive...
Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From Roof
A man was flown to the hospital after falling from a roof on Duffy Street in Pembroke Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a man fell 12 to 15 feet from a roof landing on concrete. The man was taken by ambulance to Pembroke Elementary School to meet with...
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
Northbound lanes of I-69 open again following SEMI crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Emergency Management reports lanes are now clear after a crash blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County around the middle of the day Saturday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported I-69 cleared at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky High School Golf Sub-Sectionals; Good run for Whitaker ends at Owensboro Country Club
OWENSBORO — Where things probably could not have gone much better for Murray High’s Whitaker in Wednesday’s Region 1 Boys Golf Tournament at Paducah, a repeat was not in the cards in the state sub-sectional on Monday. Whitaker struggled pretty much all day at the Owensboro Country...
Murray High fans advised to bring IDs to Ft. Campbell
MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield is advising Murray High football fans that they need to make special preparations if wishing to attend Friday night’s game against Fort Campbell. The game will be played at Fryar Stadium, which is within the confines of...
Greer To Speak On Henry County Home History
Paris, Tenn.–A program on the history of the former Henry County Home and how the cemetery there was restored will be held this Friday as part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial series. Former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer will be speaking on “The Old County Home: A Welcome Home...
