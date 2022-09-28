Read full article on original website
How Hurricane Ian is impacting travel at Orlando International Airport
Orlando airport officials say as Hurricane Ian nears, so far, it's business as usual. But they are preparing for impacts, including cancellations and delays.
Hurricane Ian floods Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Resort
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video shows heavy downpours from Hurricane Ian causing flooding outside a Disney World Resort hotel in Orlando, Florida. Twitter user @JaiHawkFly shared video with FOX 35 News that shows the flooded area outside the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort at least a few inches deep. Ian's...
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
Orlando's Lake Eola as seen from above
Downtown Orlando experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Several downtown-area lakes were flowing over their banks on Thursday.
Hurricane Ian flooding causes Orlando's Lake Eola to overflow
Downtown Orlando experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Several downtown-area lakes were flowing over their banks on Thursday including the city's iconic Lake Eola.
UCF students at Arden Villas apartments impacted by Hurricane Ian flooding
Hurricane Ian has caused flooding at some student apartment complexes near the University of Central Florida. Many first-floor apartments and cars at the Arden Villas were impacted by the rising waters. Some lifelong Florida residents call the flooding unprecedented.
Torrential rain floods Orlando street
Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
VIDEO: Airboats on street during flooding in Kissimmee
Emergency officials are in Kissimmee, Florida, where they're helping people stuck in stranded vehicles. We also saw airboats from Wild Florida driving around, presumably to help rescue people who were stuck following torrential rainfall as Hurricane Ian made its way across Central Florida.
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
VIDEO: 'Mystery' critter washes up in Florida resident's yard during Hurricane Ian
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Video shared with FOX 35 News by Chris White has some viewers debating about what the creature is that ended up in his yard in Melbourne, Florida during Hurricane Ian. "It jumped on my foot!" a kid is heard saying before screaming as the black, slimy creatures...
LIVE BLOG: Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Orlando, Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida as an "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, the system was downgraded to a tropical storm as it lashed Central Florida. Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa with sustained winds...
Florida business aims to protect windows, doors from hurricane
An Orlando entrepreneur is trying to protect homes and businesses from hurricanes. John D. Smith is the creator of a window and door covering he calls Storm Stoppers. It’s a thick, corrugated plastic meant as an alternative to plywood.
What is a flash flood emergency?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on Central Florida, sparking Flash Flood Warnings across several counties and a flooding emergency in Seminole County. Officials say there is unprecedented flooding for Little Wekiva River with levels at 30.6 ft. which is a foot above the record. Remember:...
