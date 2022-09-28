ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wogx.com

Hurricane Ian floods Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. - New video shows heavy downpours from Hurricane Ian causing flooding outside a Disney World Resort hotel in Orlando, Florida. Twitter user @JaiHawkFly shared video with FOX 35 News that shows the flooded area outside the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort at least a few inches deep. Ian's...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Torrential rain floods Orlando street

Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Airboats on street during flooding in Kissimmee

Emergency officials are in Kissimmee, Florida, where they're helping people stuck in stranded vehicles. We also saw airboats from Wild Florida driving around, presumably to help rescue people who were stuck following torrential rainfall as Hurricane Ian made its way across Central Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
wogx.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

LIVE BLOG: Ian brings torrential rain, flooding to Orlando, Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida as an "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, the system was downgraded to a tropical storm as it lashed Central Florida. Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa with sustained winds...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

What is a flash flood emergency?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on Central Florida, sparking Flash Flood Warnings across several counties and a flooding emergency in Seminole County. Officials say there is unprecedented flooding for Little Wekiva River with levels at 30.6 ft. which is a foot above the record. Remember:...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

