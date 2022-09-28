Read full article on original website
Heads Up For Weekend Travelers: Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures
Both freeway sections are expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
SoCal to see warm temperatures Thursday ahead of weekend cooldown
Southern California will still be warm on Thursday as many parts of region are expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 90s.
Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild
Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
It’s hot, but are cooler temperatures headed back to Southern California?
The Southland is in the middle of another heat wave but a much anticipated return to cooler weather is right around the corner. The afternoon high for downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 92 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while many other areas reach triple digits. An excessive heat warning is even in place […]
Lake Tahoe Basin Trees Perishing Faster Than Ever Before: Here’s Why
Widespread enduring drought claims responsibility for many of the wildfires that have scorched the Western U.S. in recent years. However, on a smaller scale, drought conditions have also led to the rapid demise of many of the Lake Tahoe Basin’s iconic fir trees, which are perishing faster than ever before.
California suburbs rank poorly in new study
Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Fox40
All-electric new cars by 2035? What mechanics say about California’s plan
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – On Aug. 25, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill announcing that “California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.”. The plan will be implemented in stages. In four years, 35% of all new cars sold...
Here's Why California's Gas Prices Are Rising Again
Californians are paying nearly $2 more per gallon than anyone else in America.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California Highway Patrol officers to get their biggest raise in almost 20 years
California Highway Patrol officers will receive a 6.2% raise this year — more than twice the general salary increase paid to any other group of state workers — under the unique terms of their union contract. The state Human Resources Department recently posted to its website the annual...
This Is California's Best Beach
U.S News & World Report put together a list of the best beaches throughout the state.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments
Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.
ucr.edu
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
