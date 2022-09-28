ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
Bob Hope
KESQ News Channel 3

Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild

Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

It’s hot, but are cooler temperatures headed back to Southern California?

The Southland is in the middle of another heat wave but a much anticipated return to cooler weather is right around the corner. The afternoon high for downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 92 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while many other areas reach triple digits. An excessive heat warning is even in place […]
KTLA

California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ucr.edu

Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians

A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE

