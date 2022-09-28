ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

United Way details successes, encourages contributions

MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County hosted a public luncheon Wednesday to encourage donations and talk about how it has helped local nonprofit organizations in the last three years. S.G. Carthell, immediate past president for the United Way’s board of directors, said the agency has been doing...
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival

With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
CADIZ, KY
wkms.org

Two new murals to be unveiled in downtown Murray

Murray residents and tourists are about to see a bit more color around town, specifically blue and gold. The Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau hopes to unveil a pair of new murals showcasing the city’s history and traditions by the end of October. Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau executive...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MCCH says goodbye to universal masking

MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Senior games draw over 200 competitors, Christmas parade grand marshal announced

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation has announced the theme and grand marshal for this year’s nighttime Christmas parade as the Pennyrile Senior Games wrap up this week. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says over 200 men and women from the nine-county region participated in the games at the SporstPlex and some of them are still going strong in their 90’s.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday

Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
PARIS, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022

David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

GOP to hold Lincoln Reagan Dinner Saturday

MURRAY – With a high-profile U.S. Senate race on the ballot in November and multiple candidates looking to challenge Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear next year, Saturday night’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner will boast a long list of Republican speakers looking to retain or reach higher office. Greg DeLancey, GOP...
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KFC plans to open Dec. 26 after BZA reviews signage requests

MURRAY – While the Board of Zoning Adjustments did not grant all of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signage requests during its recent monthly meeting, the restaurant will be returning to Murray and says it plans to open before the year is out. Murray’s last KFC franchise closed in March...
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Grocery store coming to Cairo, 1st time in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Men of Power-Women of Strength and other southern Illinois organizations are teaming together to bring a grocery store to the city of Cairo. It is named Rise Community Market and will be the first grocery store in close to 7 years. Men of Power-Women of...
CAIRO, IL
whopam.com

New special prosecutor appointed in investigation of Trigg sheriff

The investigation into Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has been turned over to a new special prosecutor. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber was initially assigned the case in July by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, but he sent a letter to the executive director of special prosecutions on September 14 requesting to be removed from the case.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Carneal will serve out life sentence

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Parole Board convened Monday and unanimously voted for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal to serve out the remainder of his life sentence. Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock comprised the panel that conducted the victim’s hearing on Sept. 19 during which they heard from family members of Nicole Hadley, one of the three students killed during the shooting, as well as victims Missy Jenkins Smith and Hollan Holm and former McCracken County Attorney Dan Boaz. The following day, Jones and Brock conducted the offender’s hearing wherein Carneal had the opportunity to make his case for parole.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo

PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Storm shelter ready to open during severe weather

MURRAY – The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the new severe weather storm shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now ready to open when needed. Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said his office has worked out an arrangement with Murray State to host...
MURRAY, KY

