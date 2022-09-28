FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Parole Board convened Monday and unanimously voted for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal to serve out the remainder of his life sentence. Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock comprised the panel that conducted the victim’s hearing on Sept. 19 during which they heard from family members of Nicole Hadley, one of the three students killed during the shooting, as well as victims Missy Jenkins Smith and Hollan Holm and former McCracken County Attorney Dan Boaz. The following day, Jones and Brock conducted the offender’s hearing wherein Carneal had the opportunity to make his case for parole.

