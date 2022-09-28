Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
United Way details successes, encourages contributions
MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County hosted a public luncheon Wednesday to encourage donations and talk about how it has helped local nonprofit organizations in the last three years. S.G. Carthell, immediate past president for the United Way’s board of directors, said the agency has been doing...
whvoradio.com
Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival
With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
wkms.org
Two new murals to be unveiled in downtown Murray
Murray residents and tourists are about to see a bit more color around town, specifically blue and gold. The Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau hopes to unveil a pair of new murals showcasing the city’s history and traditions by the end of October. Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau executive...
Hopkinsville Christmas parade will have a kid-focused theme and grand marshal
Terrence Davis, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County, will be the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade, city officials announced Wednesday. The theme of the Dec. 10 parade will be “It’s a Kid’s Christmas.” It will start at 5:15 p.m., following the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Portion of money raised at Barbecue on the River to be used to develop proposal for downtown landscaping improvements
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah, the beautification organization that organized this year's Barbecue on the River, says the votes are in, and part of the proceeds from last week's festival will be used to develop a proposal to improve landscaping downtown. During the festival, Whitney Ravellette Wallace with Beautiful Paducah...
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH says goodbye to universal masking
MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
whopam.com
Senior games draw over 200 competitors, Christmas parade grand marshal announced
Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation has announced the theme and grand marshal for this year’s nighttime Christmas parade as the Pennyrile Senior Games wrap up this week. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says over 200 men and women from the nine-county region participated in the games at the SporstPlex and some of them are still going strong in their 90’s.
radionwtn.com
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022
David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
Murray Ledger & Times
GOP to hold Lincoln Reagan Dinner Saturday
MURRAY – With a high-profile U.S. Senate race on the ballot in November and multiple candidates looking to challenge Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear next year, Saturday night’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner will boast a long list of Republican speakers looking to retain or reach higher office. Greg DeLancey, GOP...
kbsi23.com
Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
Murray Ledger & Times
KFC plans to open Dec. 26 after BZA reviews signage requests
MURRAY – While the Board of Zoning Adjustments did not grant all of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signage requests during its recent monthly meeting, the restaurant will be returning to Murray and says it plans to open before the year is out. Murray’s last KFC franchise closed in March...
kbsi23.com
Grocery store coming to Cairo, 1st time in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Men of Power-Women of Strength and other southern Illinois organizations are teaming together to bring a grocery store to the city of Cairo. It is named Rise Community Market and will be the first grocery store in close to 7 years. Men of Power-Women of...
whopam.com
New special prosecutor appointed in investigation of Trigg sheriff
The investigation into Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has been turned over to a new special prosecutor. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber was initially assigned the case in July by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, but he sent a letter to the executive director of special prosecutions on September 14 requesting to be removed from the case.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg Planning Commission Hears Plans For Family Dollar Tree, Wildcat Chevrolet
A pair of considerable developments for US 68/80 came to light during Tuesday’s session of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission — involving local shopping and the automotive industry. Commissioners first reviewed the plans and progress of a 10,500-square-foot Family Dollar Tree — set to join the Jolly Ranch...
Murray Ledger & Times
Carneal will serve out life sentence
FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Parole Board convened Monday and unanimously voted for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal to serve out the remainder of his life sentence. Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock comprised the panel that conducted the victim’s hearing on Sept. 19 during which they heard from family members of Nicole Hadley, one of the three students killed during the shooting, as well as victims Missy Jenkins Smith and Hollan Holm and former McCracken County Attorney Dan Boaz. The following day, Jones and Brock conducted the offender’s hearing wherein Carneal had the opportunity to make his case for parole.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm shelter ready to open during severe weather
MURRAY – The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the new severe weather storm shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now ready to open when needed. Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said his office has worked out an arrangement with Murray State to host...
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Seeks State Information Concerning Cates Landing Riverport
Obion County Mayor Steve Carr says he has inquired about the status of the Cates Landing Riverport in Lake County. Mayor Carr said he spoke with state officials last week during a Governor’s Conference in Nashville, concerning the future of the port.(AUDIO) Carr said the three county partnership has...
