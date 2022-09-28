ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Men's Soccer Finishes In a Deadlock With Lions

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Women's Golf Starts Season at MCC Women's Intercollegiate

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Women's Golf Posts Sixth Place Finish in Cleveland

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Men's Golf Finishes Sixth in Jay Jennison Cup

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Berry, AL
City
Hueytown, AL
City
Helena, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Chelsea, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope Elmore’s Williams selected for Minority Baseball All-American Game

Stanhope Elmore’s Chase Williams will have his chance to prove his skills against some of the nation’s top minority baseball players. Williams, a senior outfielder for Stanhope Elmore that is currently committed to play for the UAB baseball program, has been invited to play in the 2022 Minority Baseball Prospects All-American Game.
MILLBROOK, AL
AL.com

Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race

On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Panthers#The Cutoff News Sports#Mcdonald#Owned#Black Family Restaurants#Academy Drive#Bsc
Bham Now

Magic City Polo team faces first-ever HBCU polo team Oct. 1

Mark your calendars, Birmingham! The first-ever Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) polo team from Morehouse College faces Magic City Polo on Saturday, October 1 at 4PM. Keep reading to learn more about this historic moment for our city. The game of polo. Polo is a ball game that’s played...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

35 Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Nearly three dozen Alabama high school football games scheduled for Friday will now be played Thursday night due tohurricane-related weather concerns. Watch the latest weather forecast in the video above. The AHSAA said a total of 35 games have been rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham must take charge of its economic future

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Coleman. “We must cultivate our own garden.”– Voltaire. If we want to address Birmingham’s growth issues, we need to take charge of our future. Growth is in our control if we are willing to tend to it. We should not expect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
GARDENDALE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
ALABAMA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hooversun.com

Public invited to Hoover High 2022 homecoming parade

The Hoover High School Student Government Association is inviting the public to attend its 2022 homecoming parade on and near the school campus on Thursday, Oct. 6. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, proceed along Champions Way and end at the on-campus football stadium called “The Ship,” SGA President Kyle Gullahorn said.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama logistics company recruiting HBCU students for internship program

VANCE, Ala. — ARD Logistics is helping students at Miles College get internships, resources and even possible jobs after graduation. This is something they believe is needed right now for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is a company that delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions to clients globally. Andre...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy