thecutoffnews.com
BSC Panthers Men's Soccer Finishes In a Deadlock With Lions
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Women's Golf Starts Season at MCC Women's Intercollegiate
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Women's Golf Posts Sixth Place Finish in Cleveland
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Men's Golf Finishes Sixth in Jay Jennison Cup
2022 ASWA Week 7 State Football Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore’s Williams selected for Minority Baseball All-American Game
Stanhope Elmore’s Chase Williams will have his chance to prove his skills against some of the nation’s top minority baseball players. Williams, a senior outfielder for Stanhope Elmore that is currently committed to play for the UAB baseball program, has been invited to play in the 2022 Minority Baseball Prospects All-American Game.
Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race
On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
Bham Now
Magic City Polo team faces first-ever HBCU polo team Oct. 1
Mark your calendars, Birmingham! The first-ever Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) polo team from Morehouse College faces Magic City Polo on Saturday, October 1 at 4PM. Keep reading to learn more about this historic moment for our city. The game of polo. Polo is a ball game that’s played...
wvtm13.com
35 Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Nearly three dozen Alabama high school football games scheduled for Friday will now be played Thursday night due tohurricane-related weather concerns. Watch the latest weather forecast in the video above. The AHSAA said a total of 35 games have been rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m....
comebacktown.com
Birmingham must take charge of its economic future
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Coleman. “We must cultivate our own garden.”– Voltaire. If we want to address Birmingham’s growth issues, we need to take charge of our future. Growth is in our control if we are willing to tend to it. We should not expect...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show
An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
Aaron Brewer died outside his Alabama high school. His parents want to ensure no other child is left behind.
On a hot March afternoon, Aaron had been lost. After finishing a mile run during his 7th-period track practice, Aaron died beside the Pelham High School track. No one had found him until it was too late.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
hooversun.com
Public invited to Hoover High 2022 homecoming parade
The Hoover High School Student Government Association is inviting the public to attend its 2022 homecoming parade on and near the school campus on Thursday, Oct. 6. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, proceed along Champions Way and end at the on-campus football stadium called “The Ship,” SGA President Kyle Gullahorn said.
wvtm13.com
Alabama logistics company recruiting HBCU students for internship program
VANCE, Ala. — ARD Logistics is helping students at Miles College get internships, resources and even possible jobs after graduation. This is something they believe is needed right now for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This is a company that delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions to clients globally. Andre...
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
