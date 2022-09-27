Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volunteer Opportunities with City Boards and Commissions
The City is seeking to fill vacancies on the Veterans Commission and Salary Commission. The Veterans Commission represents the U.S. military veteran constituency in the Lake Stevens community and works to provide support and opportunities to veterans and their families within the community. The Salary Commission meets annually to study...
Lake Stevens Community Survey
Share your thoughts! The City is running a confidential survey to learn what you like about your quality of life here. Your answers will help us plan for the future. Please take a few minutes to share what you think. You can access the survey at Lake Stevens Community Survey (zencity.io).
Lake Stevens Film Festival 2022
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Lake Stevens Film Festival brings films and filmmakers from the Pacific Northwest together for a one-day screening event. LSFF was established to cultivate an appreciation for the arts within Lake Stevens and showcase diverse viewpoints from both established and emerging creators. LSFF will present...
