Read full article on original website
Related
utsouthwestern.edu
Celebrating artistic talent
More than 80 UT Southwestern employees recently entered the On My Own Time art show, which is now in its 21st year. Click through the photos below to check out some of the artistic works as well as scenes from the award reception.
utsouthwestern.edu
UTSW researchers identify key player in cellular response to stress
DALLAS – Sept. 27, 2022 – An enzyme called Fic, whose biochemical role was discovered at UT Southwestern more than a dozen years ago, appears to play a crucial part in guiding the cellular response to stress, a new study suggests. The findings, published in PNAS, could eventually lead to new treatments for a variety of diseases.
Comments / 0