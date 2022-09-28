Kentucky High School Girls Golf Sub-Sectional; Murray High’s Saylor comes closest to earning spot for state tournament

Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers try to erase memory of third straight loss by winning on road against Fort Campbell
MURRAY — After losing a third straight game Friday night in Hopkinsville to Jordan Miles and Christian County, the Murray High Tigers’ second-year head coach, Darren Bowling, pointed toward a key play at the end of the first half that really seemed to spark the Colonels (2-4) and knocked the Tigers (2-3) back on their heels.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High fans advised to bring IDs to Ft. Campbell
MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield is advising Murray High football fans that they need to make special preparations if wishing to attend Friday night’s game against Fort Campbell. The game will be played at Fryar Stadium, which is within the confines of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer volleyball plays home match again today
MURRAY —Murray State volleyball will be hosting Belmont today at Racer Arena. This will be its third Missouri Valley Conference match. Bailey DeMier led the Racers in the last two, recording her first triple-double in the match against Southern Illinois before making 58 assists in the match against Missouri State.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers place 9th, Cunningham finishes 13th at SIUE Event
MADISON, Ill. — The Murray State men’s golf team came home with a ninth place finish and sophomore Kamaren Cunningham placed 13th after the final 18 holes Tuesday at the SIUE Derek Donlenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Club in Madison, Illinois. Cunningham had a score line of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Howell, Imes presented 2022 County Advocate awards
MURRAY – The Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) this week named Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) and Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) 2022 County Advocates. KACo Executive Director Jim Henderson presented the awards Monday at the Calloway County courthouse. Both legislators were praised for their steadfast commitment to county governments and residents.
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm shelter ready to open during severe weather
MURRAY – The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the new severe weather storm shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now ready to open when needed. Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said his office has worked out an arrangement with Murray State to host...
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH says goodbye to universal masking
MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer Club announces over $200K donated on Day of Giving
MURRAY — Murray State Athletics recently concluded its first-ever Day of Giving as part of the university’s week-long special edition of the ‘Racers Give’ campaign. Racer Nation rose to the occasion and donated $203,090 to support Murray State Athletics’ 15 sports programs. “We are very...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022
David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
Murray Ledger & Times
Carneal will serve out life sentence
FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Parole Board convened Monday and unanimously voted for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal to serve out the remainder of his life sentence. Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock comprised the panel that conducted the victim’s hearing on Sept. 19 during which they heard from family members of Nicole Hadley, one of the three students killed during the shooting, as well as victims Missy Jenkins Smith and Hollan Holm and former McCracken County Attorney Dan Boaz. The following day, Jones and Brock conducted the offender’s hearing wherein Carneal had the opportunity to make his case for parole.
Murray Ledger & Times
KFC plans to open Dec. 26 after BZA reviews signage requests
MURRAY – While the Board of Zoning Adjustments did not grant all of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signage requests during its recent monthly meeting, the restaurant will be returning to Murray and says it plans to open before the year is out. Murray’s last KFC franchise closed in March...
Murray Ledger & Times
GOP to hold Lincoln Reagan Dinner Saturday
MURRAY – With a high-profile U.S. Senate race on the ballot in November and multiple candidates looking to challenge Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear next year, Saturday night’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner will boast a long list of Republican speakers looking to retain or reach higher office. Greg DeLancey, GOP...
Murray Ledger & Times
United Way details successes, encourages contributions
MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County hosted a public luncheon Wednesday to encourage donations and talk about how it has helped local nonprofit organizations in the last three years. S.G. Carthell, immediate past president for the United Way’s board of directors, said the agency has been doing...
Murray Ledger & Times
Men in Pink launches ‘22 campaign
MURRAY – Following a record-breaking 2021, organizers on Tuesday launched the 2022 Men in Pink fundraising campaign for Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center. This is the second year that the campaign has gone under the Men in Pink name and also the second year the money raised...
