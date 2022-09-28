ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Racer volleyball plays home match again today

MURRAY —Murray State volleyball will be hosting Belmont today at Racer Arena. This will be its third Missouri Valley Conference match. Bailey DeMier led the Racers in the last two, recording her first triple-double in the match against Southern Illinois before making 58 assists in the match against Missouri State.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray High fans advised to bring IDs to Ft. Campbell

MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield is advising Murray High football fans that they need to make special preparations if wishing to attend Friday night’s game against Fort Campbell. The game will be played at Fryar Stadium, which is within the confines of...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022

David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MCCH says goodbye to universal masking

MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Men in Pink launches ‘22 campaign

MURRAY – Following a record-breaking 2021, organizers on Tuesday launched the 2022 Men in Pink fundraising campaign for Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center. This is the second year that the campaign has gone under the Men in Pink name and also the second year the money raised...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

GOP to hold Lincoln Reagan Dinner Saturday

MURRAY – With a high-profile U.S. Senate race on the ballot in November and multiple candidates looking to challenge Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear next year, Saturday night’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner will boast a long list of Republican speakers looking to retain or reach higher office. Greg DeLancey, GOP...
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

United Way details successes, encourages contributions

MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County hosted a public luncheon Wednesday to encourage donations and talk about how it has helped local nonprofit organizations in the last three years. S.G. Carthell, immediate past president for the United Way’s board of directors, said the agency has been doing...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray man charged with stealing catalytic converters

PADUCAH - The Paducah Police Department arrested Edward Eugene Pettis, 38, of Murray, after he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. In addition to burglary and fleeing or evading charges, Pettis was charged with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. At 11:33 a.m. Thursday,...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Carneal will serve out life sentence

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Parole Board convened Monday and unanimously voted for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal to serve out the remainder of his life sentence. Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock comprised the panel that conducted the victim’s hearing on Sept. 19 during which they heard from family members of Nicole Hadley, one of the three students killed during the shooting, as well as victims Missy Jenkins Smith and Hollan Holm and former McCracken County Attorney Dan Boaz. The following day, Jones and Brock conducted the offender’s hearing wherein Carneal had the opportunity to make his case for parole.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KFC plans to open Dec. 26 after BZA reviews signage requests

MURRAY – While the Board of Zoning Adjustments did not grant all of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signage requests during its recent monthly meeting, the restaurant will be returning to Murray and says it plans to open before the year is out. Murray’s last KFC franchise closed in March...
MURRAY, KY

