Hurricane Ian now a fierce Category 3 as track shifts south and early rains sweep Florida

Murray Ledger & Times
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida with ‘catastrophic’ winds and surge
MIAMI — (TNS) Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Cayo Costa, an island off the coast of Fort Myers, at 3 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, then came ashore just south of Punta Gorda an hour later. The National Hurricane Center said the massive Category 4...
Howell, Imes presented 2022 County Advocate awards
MURRAY – The Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) this week named Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) and Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) 2022 County Advocates. KACo Executive Director Jim Henderson presented the awards Monday at the Calloway County courthouse. Both legislators were praised for their steadfast commitment to county governments and residents.
GOP to hold Lincoln Reagan Dinner Saturday
MURRAY – With a high-profile U.S. Senate race on the ballot in November and multiple candidates looking to challenge Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear next year, Saturday night’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner will boast a long list of Republican speakers looking to retain or reach higher office. Greg DeLancey, GOP...
