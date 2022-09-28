ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Local hospital reports a significant rise in STD cases

PADUCAH — Out of control is how health experts are describing the sharp increase in sexually transmitted disease cases nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's preliminary data from 2021 shows there were at least 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and congenital syphilis. Locally, there’s...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

United Way details successes, encourages contributions

MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County hosted a public luncheon Wednesday to encourage donations and talk about how it has helped local nonprofit organizations in the last three years. S.G. Carthell, immediate past president for the United Way’s board of directors, said the agency has been doing...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Men in Pink launches ‘22 campaign

MURRAY – Following a record-breaking 2021, organizers on Tuesday launched the 2022 Men in Pink fundraising campaign for Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center. This is the second year that the campaign has gone under the Men in Pink name and also the second year the money raised...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray High fans advised to bring IDs to Ft. Campbell

MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield is advising Murray High football fans that they need to make special preparations if wishing to attend Friday night’s game against Fort Campbell. The game will be played at Fryar Stadium, which is within the confines of...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo

PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Carneal will serve out life sentence

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Parole Board convened Monday and unanimously voted for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal to serve out the remainder of his life sentence. Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock comprised the panel that conducted the victim’s hearing on Sept. 19 during which they heard from family members of Nicole Hadley, one of the three students killed during the shooting, as well as victims Missy Jenkins Smith and Hollan Holm and former McCracken County Attorney Dan Boaz. The following day, Jones and Brock conducted the offender’s hearing wherein Carneal had the opportunity to make his case for parole.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers place 9th, Cunningham finishes 13th at SIUE Event

MADISON, Ill. — The Murray State men’s golf team came home with a ninth place finish and sophomore Kamaren Cunningham placed 13th after the final 18 holes Tuesday at the SIUE Derek Donlenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Club in Madison, Illinois. Cunningham had a score line of...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission

Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
UNION CITY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022

David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County

(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban now in effect for Benton, Kentucky

BENTON, KY — A burn ban is in effect in the city limits of Benton until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the City of Benton, KY. There is no further information available at this time.
BENTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

