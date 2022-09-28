Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Local hospital reports a significant rise in STD cases
PADUCAH — Out of control is how health experts are describing the sharp increase in sexually transmitted disease cases nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's preliminary data from 2021 shows there were at least 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and congenital syphilis. Locally, there’s...
Murray Ledger & Times
United Way details successes, encourages contributions
MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County hosted a public luncheon Wednesday to encourage donations and talk about how it has helped local nonprofit organizations in the last three years. S.G. Carthell, immediate past president for the United Way’s board of directors, said the agency has been doing...
Murray Ledger & Times
Men in Pink launches ‘22 campaign
MURRAY – Following a record-breaking 2021, organizers on Tuesday launched the 2022 Men in Pink fundraising campaign for Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center. This is the second year that the campaign has gone under the Men in Pink name and also the second year the money raised...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High fans advised to bring IDs to Ft. Campbell
MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield is advising Murray High football fans that they need to make special preparations if wishing to attend Friday night’s game against Fort Campbell. The game will be played at Fryar Stadium, which is within the confines of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Free attorney-led workshop at McCracken County Public Library providing education, information about domestic violence
PADUCAH — If you or someone you know has been effected by domestic violence, you may want to check out an upcoming event at the McCracken County Public Library. The library is teaming up with Paducah nonprofit, Merryman House, to provide a free public workshop on domestic violence from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
Murray Ledger & Times
Carneal will serve out life sentence
FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Parole Board convened Monday and unanimously voted for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal to serve out the remainder of his life sentence. Board Chair Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock comprised the panel that conducted the victim’s hearing on Sept. 19 during which they heard from family members of Nicole Hadley, one of the three students killed during the shooting, as well as victims Missy Jenkins Smith and Hollan Holm and former McCracken County Attorney Dan Boaz. The following day, Jones and Brock conducted the offender’s hearing wherein Carneal had the opportunity to make his case for parole.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah closes Market Square Art Park due to 'safety hazards'
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has announced the closure of a small park on South Second Street. Market Square Art Park, which is at 117 1/2 South 2nd St., is closed until further notice "due to identified safety hazards," the city says. The city says fencing in now...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers place 9th, Cunningham finishes 13th at SIUE Event
MADISON, Ill. — The Murray State men’s golf team came home with a ninth place finish and sophomore Kamaren Cunningham placed 13th after the final 18 holes Tuesday at the SIUE Derek Donlenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Club in Madison, Illinois. Cunningham had a score line of...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022
David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg Planning Commission Hears Plans For Family Dollar Tree, Wildcat Chevrolet
A pair of considerable developments for US 68/80 came to light during Tuesday’s session of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission — involving local shopping and the automotive industry. Commissioners first reviewed the plans and progress of a 10,500-square-foot Family Dollar Tree — set to join the Jolly Ranch...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban now in effect for Benton, Kentucky
BENTON, KY — A burn ban is in effect in the city limits of Benton until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the City of Benton, KY. There is no further information available at this time.
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield City Council approves drafting ordinance to allow temporary RVs to be located within city limits
MAYFIELD, KY — In an effort to help those impacted by EF-4 tornado that struck their community last December, the Mayfield City Council has approved drafting an ordinance that will allow temporary RVs to be located within city limits. That ordinance also puts the Long Term Recovery Group in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Portion of money raised at Barbecue on the River to be used to develop proposal for downtown landscaping improvements
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah, the beautification organization that organized this year's Barbecue on the River, says the votes are in, and part of the proceeds from last week's festival will be used to develop a proposal to improve landscaping downtown. During the festival, Whitney Ravellette Wallace with Beautiful Paducah...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
thunderboltradio.com
Former UT Martin Vice Chancellor and Athletics Director Phil Dane passes at 68
Former UT Martin Vice Chancellor and Athletics Director Phil Dane passed away Wednesday at the age of 68. Former UTM Chancellor Dr. Nick Dunagan joined Paul Tinkle Thursday on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” to talk about their friendship with Phil Dane. (AUDIO) Dane, a Martin...
