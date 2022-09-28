Read full article on original website
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief
The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
6 Republican states are suing the Biden administration over student-loan relief calling it 'economically unwise and downright unfair'
Six states claim student-loan relief will hurt tax revenue, that Biden doesn't have the authority to cancel debt, and are seeking to pause the plan.
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
'Folks have an option to opt out': White House responds to student loans lawsuit
The White House on Tuesday responded to a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's $500 billion student loan forgiveness program, arguing that "folks have an option to opt out" of the program rather than incur a tax penalty.
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
bloomberglaw.com
Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Some ‘Worse Off,’ Suit Says (2)
The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income. Pacific Legal Foundation. , a California-based libertarian group, alleges in...
Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes
President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
New lawsuit attempts to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
In one of the first significant legal challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a public interest lawyer filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that the policy is an abuse of executive power.
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional. Where is the outrage?
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”. I fully agree with that statement, but it’s not mine. It’s...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
A conservative group is suing to block Biden's student debt forgiveness, but it faces legal hurdles
Legal experts point out the challenges a conservative organization faces in the first major lawsuit against Biden's student loan relief.
Biden's student loan relief plan will cost $400 billion. Republicans call it 'unsustainable' and Democrats say it will give 'Americans more breathing room.'
The price tag for President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan is about half of this year's national defense budget.
Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on the basis that he would be forced to pay state taxes on the canceled debt. It’s one of the first significant legal challenges to Biden’s plan. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the […] The post Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Murray Ledger & Times
Cost of Biden’s student debt relief plan exceeds $400 billion, CBO says
WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive some federal student debt will cost the U.S. Treasury at least $400 billion, the Congressional Budget Office estimated. Biden in August announced student debt relief of $10,000 per borrower, subject to income caps of $125,000 per individual and $250,000...
Courthouse News Service
Red states sue to block Biden student loan relief program
ST. LOUIS (CN) — President Joe Biden’s plan to issue student loan relief to millions of Americans is “unfair and unwise,” according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the attorneys general of six Republican-led states. The lawsuit, spearheaded by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and filed...
bloomberglaw.com
Creative Biden Student Debt Relief Suit Still Might Fail (1)
Welcome back to Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into interesting legal questions and controversies. Today: a look at the first lawsuit filed against President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan and if it will survive in court. There were doubts anybody would be able to...
Borrowers who hate Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan can now keep their debt
An estimated 8 million federal student loan borrowers are set to receive forgiveness automatically under President Joe Biden’s one-time cancelation plan. But the U.S. Department of Education quietly updated their website this week to say that borrowers can opt out if they so wish. That’s in response to a...
bestcolleges.com
Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Costs $400B: Congressional Budget Office
The estimate by Congress' nonpartisan scorekeeper is even higher than Republicans opposed to federal student debt cancellation projected. Photo by Samuel Corum/Stringer / Getty Images News / Getty Images. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Monday said that Biden's plan will cost the government $400 billion over the next 10...
