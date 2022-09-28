ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
bloomberglaw.com

Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Some ‘Worse Off,’ Suit Says (2)

The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income. Pacific Legal Foundation. , a California-based libertarian group, alleges in...
Daily Mail

Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
Florida Phoenix

Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on the basis that he would be forced to pay state taxes on the canceled debt. It’s one of the first significant legal challenges to Biden’s plan. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the […] The post Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Murray Ledger & Times

Cost of Biden’s student debt relief plan exceeds $400 billion, CBO says

WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive some federal student debt will cost the U.S. Treasury at least $400 billion, the Congressional Budget Office estimated. Biden in August announced student debt relief of $10,000 per borrower, subject to income caps of $125,000 per individual and $250,000...
Courthouse News Service

Red states sue to block Biden student loan relief program

ST. LOUIS (CN) — President Joe Biden’s plan to issue student loan relief to millions of Americans is “unfair and unwise,” according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the attorneys general of six Republican-led states. The lawsuit, spearheaded by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and filed...
bloomberglaw.com

Creative Biden Student Debt Relief Suit Still Might Fail (1)

Welcome back to Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into interesting legal questions and controversies. Today: a look at the first lawsuit filed against President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan and if it will survive in court. There were doubts anybody would be able to...
bestcolleges.com

Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Costs $400B: Congressional Budget Office

The estimate by Congress' nonpartisan scorekeeper is even higher than Republicans opposed to federal student debt cancellation projected. Photo by Samuel Corum/Stringer / Getty Images News / Getty Images. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Monday said that Biden's plan will cost the government $400 billion over the next 10...
