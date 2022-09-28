ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Orange

Your guide to Syracuse University homecoming weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. This week is homecoming week, or as it’s called at SU, Orange Central. As Wagner College football comes to face off with The Orange this weekend, SU welcomes alumni back to campus to celebrate and reminisce on their college years. Check out a few of many events the university has planned for the weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

The cost of attendance at Syracuse University is not worth it

In a recent opinion piece from The Daily Orange,“SU’s cost of attendance is worth it for students,” columnist Melanie Wilder defends Syracuse University’s cost of attendance — $77,305 — which many people believe is an outrageous price. Wilder gives reasoning behind SU’s increased cost...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU needs to recognize the struggles of international students

While SU gives international students a quality American college experience, it also poses challenges for these students. College creates adversity for almost everyone but even more for those coming from different cultural backgrounds. International students make up 20% of the total student body with over 4,000 students currently enrolled. A...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

VPA students should not have to break the bank to explore their creative studies

Ever since I was young, I used to fill countless sketchbooks and journals with fashion illustrations. I was excited to come to Syracuse University to explore the creative arts of fashion design and push my creativity to the brink. But stepping into the Visual and Performing Arts building, it became clear that learning fashion design comes at a cost that I was not aware of.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Education
Daily Orange

SU can not be silent about Vera House crisis anymore

Vera House, a local non-profit aimed to help sexual assualt and domestic violence survivors, hired Marcus Jackson, a registered sex-offender, as a victim advocate in October 2020. Jackson is a level-2 registrated sex offender who worked for an organization that directly supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse. Vera...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Diversity highlighted at Westcott Street Cultural Fair’s 30th anniversary

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Local artist Mitch Hendrix of Maverick Bead Studios has been setting up shop at the Westcott Street Cultural Fair for the past seven years. At his tent this year, Hendrix hung colorful perler bead art of all shapes and sizes. He has crafted a wide variety of characters and objects from popular video games such as Super Mario, Pokémon and Minecraft.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny#Cornell University#Linus College#Esf
Daily Orange

Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski

Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He’d been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski’s father, held a skate...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen brings East African cuisine to Salt City Market

Habiba Boru can vividly remember her mother frequently cooking red lentils while living in Ethiopia. Growing up, Boru said her family didn’t have access to meat, so it was common for them to eat vegetarian or vegan meals. Boru credits her mother’s cooking skills to making the vegetarian meals as delicious as they were.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Orange

Season Preview: What to know about Syracuse ice hockey

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Under first-year head coach Britni Smith, Syracuse looks to repeat as College Hockey America champions. Last season, the Orange earned the top seed in the conference tournament with a regular season record of 11-4-1 before winning the CHA tournament. SU defeated RIT 3-2 in overtime in the semifinals, then beat Mercyhurst for the title by the same scoreline. Sarah Thompson scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving SU its second ever NCAA tournament berth, eventually losing 4-0 to Quinnipiac in the first round.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Amir Gethers attends Common Council meeting following arrest last week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was in attendance at Monday’s Common Council meeting following his arrest last week. The councilors did not discuss the incident during the meeting. Gethers was arrested Wednesday after a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

DPS Chief Craig Stone addresses burglaries, bias incidents at SA meeting

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Department of Public Safety Chief Craig Stone addressed the uptick in burglaries in the area surrounding Syracuse University at a Student Association meeting Monday night. Stone said 75 burglaries in the city of Syracuse, 38...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Film Review: SU’s passing game limited by protection struggles

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse’s fourth win of the season looked commanding throughout the first half against Virginia. But the Orange’s lead dwindled in the final half hour. They failed to score a touchdown during that span, briefly trailing to the Cavaliers with just under six minutes remaining in the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Opponent preview: Everything to know about Wagner

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After pulling out a victory in the final minute for the second straight week, Syracuse faces Wagner on Saturday in game three of its four-game homestand. The Orange are 4-0 for the first time since 2018, and a win this weekend would make them 5-0 for the first time since 1987, giving head coach Dino Babers his best record through five games as a head coach.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse drops to No. 7 in rankings after 1st loss of the season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse dropped to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll after losing its first game of the season. The Orange were off to their best start since 2016, and were the No. 3 team in the country before they lost in a late defeat to the Cavaliers. SU stands at 7-1-1 and are second in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Round out the end of September with 5 concerts this weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Studio89 at Funk n Waffles on Thursday. The band is headlining the show and will be supported with other performances from Oscar’s Cash, Lulu Mac, 50 Newts and Willow the Cat. Tickets are available for purchase online at afterdarkpresents.com. Audience members 16+ are admitted with I.D., and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy