Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
Post Register
Nampa Police offering more opportunities for catalytic converter etchings
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police is offering another round of opportunities to get your catalytic converter etched:. - Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at Edmark Toyota, 15933 N Idaho Center Blvd, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 208-505-3732 to make an appointment. - Oct. 15, Peterson Dodge, 5801...
Man arrested after Nampa search suspected of shooting at police officer
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody Wednesday after police said he shot at an officer and left his home with the gun. Police on Wednesday afternoon were looking for 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said. Martinez ran after he allegedly shot at an officer as Nampa Police served a battery warrant. The officer was not injured.
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
Post Register
BPD arrests two men following domestic violence report
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested two suspects today as part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic battery and attempted strangulation report. Around 9:45 am on September 28, 2022, officers from the Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Unit were doing surveillance on the 900 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd as there were concerns about a suspect stalking a victim. During their surveillance, officers located and made contact with the suspect, Forest Saba.
Post Register
Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
Post Register
Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
Meridian pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.
Ex-Idaho Cop Cries as Federal Jury Convicts Him of Tampering with Evidence and a Witness in FBI Civil Rights Probe
A federal jury in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday convicted a former police lieutenant of harassing a witness and tampering with evidence in an FBI civil rights investigation related to his treatment of a handcuffed man he’d arrested for marijuana possession. Jurors acquitted Joseph Alan Hoadley, 42, of the alleged...
KATU.com
Inmate dies at Snake River Correctional Institution, officials say he was in hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An inmate at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, died in the infirmary while on hospice care, the Oregon Department of Corrections said. 84-year-old Julian H. Combs died on September 26. Combs entered the department of corrections custody in April 2013, from Lincoln County. As...
Idaho Chiropractor Arrested, Accused of Recording Patients While Undressing
BOISE – Garden City Police arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, for two counts of Video Voyeurism on Wednesday. On September 16, police in Garden City were dispatched to the report of a video voyeurism at the chiropractor's office on N. Glenwood in Garden City. While at the office...
Post Register
West Ada School district Fall enrollment numbers
MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District reports fall enrollment numbers as up from last year, but still down from their peak in the 2019-2020 school year. West Ada was down roughly 2,400 students during the first full pandemic year of 2020-2021 according to officials from the school district. While the numbers have climbed this Fall, enrollment is down nearly 1,100 students from pre-pandemic numbers.
Defeats in Idaho GOP Primary Blamed on Aggressive Wealthy Donor
When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint. The complaint, filed on Aug. 24...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line
There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
Post Register
New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
Indian Creek Plaza has meant everything to Caldwell, but faces some challenges.
Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell has meant everything to this Canyon County community. But with it comes it comes challenges facing city leaders as they deal with urban growth.
Legendary Entertainer Cancels Nampa Concert Due to Health Concerns
Thanks to the number of rescheduled shows and artists excited to schedule new tour dates, 2022 has been one of the biggest concert seasons Boise has ever seen. Unfortunately, one of those shows was just scratched from the calendar. On Tuesday, Jimmy Buffett’s management announced that the 75-year-old star was...
Post Register
New faces on the court at first Boise State Basketball practice
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With only two of the main five starters returning this season, Boise State basketball is anticipating new players and program veterans to step up and fill the void. After the winningest season in Boise State history, the team is now very young due to departures...
Post Register
Boise State returns home to face SDSU with a new QB
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 1-0 MW) return home Friday 09/30 to host San Diego State (2-2, 0-0 MW.) The game is scheduled for 6:00 pm local time and will be televised nationally on FS1. The weather looks beautiful for the home game, partly cloudy with a high in the low 70's.
