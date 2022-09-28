ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnemucca, NV

Comments / 2

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man arrested after Nampa search suspected of shooting at police officer

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody Wednesday after police said he shot at an officer and left his home with the gun. Police on Wednesday afternoon were looking for 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said. Martinez ran after he allegedly shot at an officer as Nampa Police served a battery warrant. The officer was not injured.
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnemucca, NV
State
California State
Winnemucca, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Post Register

BPD arrests two men following domestic violence report

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested two suspects today as part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic battery and attempted strangulation report. Around 9:45 am on September 28, 2022, officers from the Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Unit were doing surveillance on the 900 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd as there were concerns about a suspect stalking a victim. During their surveillance, officers located and made contact with the suspect, Forest Saba.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
GEM COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.
MERIDIAN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Aiding And Abetting#Meridian Police
Post Register

West Ada School district Fall enrollment numbers

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District reports fall enrollment numbers as up from last year, but still down from their peak in the 2019-2020 school year. West Ada was down roughly 2,400 students during the first full pandemic year of 2020-2021 according to officials from the school district. While the numbers have climbed this Fall, enrollment is down nearly 1,100 students from pre-pandemic numbers.
MERIDIAN, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
MIX 106

Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
STAR, ID
Post Register

New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

New faces on the court at first Boise State Basketball practice

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With only two of the main five starters returning this season, Boise State basketball is anticipating new players and program veterans to step up and fill the void. After the winningest season in Boise State history, the team is now very young due to departures...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise State returns home to face SDSU with a new QB

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 1-0 MW) return home Friday 09/30 to host San Diego State (2-2, 0-0 MW.) The game is scheduled for 6:00 pm local time and will be televised nationally on FS1. The weather looks beautiful for the home game, partly cloudy with a high in the low 70's.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy