MURRAY — Murray State has probably had as difficult a start to a football season as could be imagined. Not only are the Racers searching for their first win after four weeks, they have been forced to travel a very rocky road in the process that has included, for the second consecutive season, a rash of major injuries to key players. However, Head Coach Dean Hood and his team know that the world is not going to stop turning just because, for whatever reason, it is having to go without so many of its main weapons.

MURRAY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO