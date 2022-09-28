ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Bye week arrives for Lakers as they try to continue improving for final stretch

MURRAY — An inexperienced team, a brutal schedule and early-season injuries to many of the key veterans are a recipe for a disastrous start to a high school football season. Head Coach Chris Champion and his Calloway County squad had all of the aforementioned ingredients for that dish and enter their bye week with an 0-6 record.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers head to bayou for Lion hunt this week

MURRAY — Murray State has probably had as difficult a start to a football season as could be imagined. Not only are the Racers searching for their first win after four weeks, they have been forced to travel a very rocky road in the process that has included, for the second consecutive season, a rash of major injuries to key players. However, Head Coach Dean Hood and his team know that the world is not going to stop turning just because, for whatever reason, it is having to go without so many of its main weapons.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Local harriers battle hard at Marshall Invitational

DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams competed in the 2022 Marshall County Invitational on Saturday. The Murray High girls placed sixth in the in the 16-team field, while the Lady Lakers claimed 11th. The Calloway boys joined the Lady Lakers with an identical 11th-place showing, while the Tigers finished right behind them in 12th place.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer volleyball plays home match again today

MURRAY —Murray State volleyball will be hosting Belmont today at Racer Arena. This will be its third Missouri Valley Conference match. Bailey DeMier led the Racers in the last two, recording her first triple-double in the match against Southern Illinois before making 58 assists in the match against Missouri State.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray High fans advised to bring IDs to Ft. Campbell

MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield is advising Murray High football fans that they need to make special preparations if wishing to attend Friday night’s game against Fort Campbell. The game will be played at Fryar Stadium, which is within the confines of...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers tennis performs well at Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. — Led by junior Sarah Bureau and her 6-0 record on the weekend, Murray State women’s tennis went 9-8 across singles play and 7-2 in doubles at the Central Arkansas Invitational over the weekend (Sept. 23-24). Senior Marit Kreugel also impressed with an undefeated weekend going 3-0 overall.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo

PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wkms.org

Two new murals to be unveiled in downtown Murray

Murray residents and tourists are about to see a bit more color around town, specifically blue and gold. The Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau hopes to unveil a pair of new murals showcasing the city’s history and traditions by the end of October. Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau executive...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MCCH says goodbye to universal masking

MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Storm shelter ready to open during severe weather

MURRAY – The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the new severe weather storm shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now ready to open when needed. Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said his office has worked out an arrangement with Murray State to host...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022

David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival

With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

GOP to hold Lincoln Reagan Dinner Saturday

MURRAY – With a high-profile U.S. Senate race on the ballot in November and multiple candidates looking to challenge Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear next year, Saturday night’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner will boast a long list of Republican speakers looking to retain or reach higher office. Greg DeLancey, GOP...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing

PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital. The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
PRINCETON, KY

