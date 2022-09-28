Read full article on original website
Bye week arrives for Lakers as they try to continue improving for final stretch
MURRAY — An inexperienced team, a brutal schedule and early-season injuries to many of the key veterans are a recipe for a disastrous start to a high school football season. Head Coach Chris Champion and his Calloway County squad had all of the aforementioned ingredients for that dish and enter their bye week with an 0-6 record.
Racers head to bayou for Lion hunt this week
MURRAY — Murray State has probably had as difficult a start to a football season as could be imagined. Not only are the Racers searching for their first win after four weeks, they have been forced to travel a very rocky road in the process that has included, for the second consecutive season, a rash of major injuries to key players. However, Head Coach Dean Hood and his team know that the world is not going to stop turning just because, for whatever reason, it is having to go without so many of its main weapons.
Local harriers battle hard at Marshall Invitational
DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams competed in the 2022 Marshall County Invitational on Saturday. The Murray High girls placed sixth in the in the 16-team field, while the Lady Lakers claimed 11th. The Calloway boys joined the Lady Lakers with an identical 11th-place showing, while the Tigers finished right behind them in 12th place.
Tigers try to erase memory of third straight loss by winning on road against Fort Campbell
MURRAY — After losing a third straight game Friday night in Hopkinsville to Jordan Miles and Christian County, the Murray High Tigers’ second-year head coach, Darren Bowling, pointed toward a key play at the end of the first half that really seemed to spark the Colonels (2-4) and knocked the Tigers (2-3) back on their heels.
Racer volleyball plays home match again today
MURRAY —Murray State volleyball will be hosting Belmont today at Racer Arena. This will be its third Missouri Valley Conference match. Bailey DeMier led the Racers in the last two, recording her first triple-double in the match against Southern Illinois before making 58 assists in the match against Missouri State.
Murray High fans advised to bring IDs to Ft. Campbell
MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield is advising Murray High football fans that they need to make special preparations if wishing to attend Friday night’s game against Fort Campbell. The game will be played at Fryar Stadium, which is within the confines of...
thunderboltradio.com
Former UT Martin Vice Chancellor and Athletics Director Phil Dane passes at 68
Former UT Martin Vice Chancellor and Athletics Director Phil Dane passed away Wednesday at the age of 68. Former UTM Chancellor Dr. Nick Dunagan joined Paul Tinkle Thursday on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” to talk about their friendship with Phil Dane. (AUDIO) Dane, a Martin...
Kentucky High School Girls Golf Sub-Sectional; Murray High’s Saylor comes closest to earning spot for state tournament
OWENSBORO — Murray High’s Macy Saylor had the best round of any individual from Murray High or Calloway County Tuesday at the Kentucky High School Girls Golf Sub-Sectional at the Owensboro Country Club. The sophomore Lady Tiger player finished her 18 holes with a 17-over-par 89 but that...
Racers tennis performs well at Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. — Led by junior Sarah Bureau and her 6-0 record on the weekend, Murray State women’s tennis went 9-8 across singles play and 7-2 in doubles at the Central Arkansas Invitational over the weekend (Sept. 23-24). Senior Marit Kreugel also impressed with an undefeated weekend going 3-0 overall.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
wkms.org
Two new murals to be unveiled in downtown Murray
Murray residents and tourists are about to see a bit more color around town, specifically blue and gold. The Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau hopes to unveil a pair of new murals showcasing the city’s history and traditions by the end of October. Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau executive...
MCCH says goodbye to universal masking
MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
Storm shelter ready to open during severe weather
MURRAY – The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the new severe weather storm shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now ready to open when needed. Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said his office has worked out an arrangement with Murray State to host...
Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022
David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
whvoradio.com
Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival
With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
GOP to hold Lincoln Reagan Dinner Saturday
MURRAY – With a high-profile U.S. Senate race on the ballot in November and multiple candidates looking to challenge Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear next year, Saturday night’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner will boast a long list of Republican speakers looking to retain or reach higher office. Greg DeLancey, GOP...
wpsdlocal6.com
19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing
PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital. The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
