Raton, NM

krtnradio.com

We Have to do the best for the Most as City Renews Lake Dorothy Lease. By Marty Mayfield KRTN Multi-Media Raton City Commissioners met Tuesday September 27, 2022 for their second regular meeting of the month where they handled one ordinance amendment and the Lake Dorothy lease renewal. Commissioners approved the amendment to adjust the fee schedule for the new Vacant Building Ordinance passed last…
In Loving Memory of Derek Joseph Duran

Derek was born on February 2, 1994, to Melissa and Albert Duran in Raton, New Mexico. Derek grew up in the Springer community. He liked to fish, hunt, and played sports for SHS. He graduated from Springer High School in May of 2012. He went on to study Forestry at Western New Mexico University then moved to Albuquerque from Silver City in 2017. In 2014, Derek graduated from the Army National Guard basic training, eventually serving eight years in the National Guard, and went on to complete deployment in Djibouti, Africa from September 2019 to August 2020. Derek was employed as a Security Officer for the Albuquerque Airport since 2018.
Colfax County investigating misuse of nearly $600K

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Colfax County is investigating the potential misuse of nearly $600,000 by the former country manager. Mary Lou Kern resigned from her position back in February. The county says they discovered about $577,497.10 in questionable charges by a contractor Kern approved. The county says they suspect there was a relationship between Kern and […]
