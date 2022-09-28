Works from the collection of David Solinger, a lawyer and former president of the Whitney Museum who died in 1996 at the age of 90, will be offered by the collector’s family at Sotheby’s this fall. A group of 90 paintings and sculptures by the likes of Picasso, Willem de Kooning, Joan Miró, Jean Dubuffetm and others will be sold across sales in New York and Paris. A tranche of the top lots will be offered during a dedicated evening sale on November 14 at Sotheby’s New York. The single-collector sale is expected to generate $100 million. Among the top works...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO