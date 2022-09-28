Read full article on original website
Related
amherststudent.com
Volleyball Bounces Back After Loss, Goes 2-1 Over Weekend
On Friday, Sept. 23, the volleyball team battled against the Williams Ephs in the first Amherst-Williams rivalry game of 2022. The Mammoths started strong, winning the first two sets of the day. They crushed the Ephs in the first set, 25-15, with a kill to end the set, and a five-point run and final block by Kinsey Cronin ’26 and Caroline Tilton ’23 sealed the second set, this time by a score of 25-20. First-year Charlotte Rasmussen ’26 attributed the team’s early success to strong serve-receive passing, “which allowed us to run many offensive combos which worked to [force] the other team out of [their] system,” she said. However, Williams bounced back and adjusted their defense to the Firedogs’ attack, coming back and scoring the last four points to take the third set 25-21. The fourth set was excruciatingly close, and a good block by Amherst slowed down Williams’ momentum, extending the length of the set, but ultimately Williams closed the door, winning a marathon set 34-36. The Mammoths ultimately ran out of gas, and Williams led from start to finish in the last set, defeating the Mammoths 15-9 and taking the 3-2 win.
amherststudent.com
Men’s Soccer Wins and Draws Ahead of Williams Matchup
The men’s soccer team headed up to Maine this past weekend for a full slate of NESCAC soccer, first facing off against Bates on Saturday, Sept. 24, and then taking on Colby on Sunday, Sept. 25. At Bates, the Mammoths were the first to strike. Their first goal came...
amherststudent.com
“Poetry Isn’t Perfect,” And Neither Is Publishing
Last Friday, Sept. 23, various members of the Amherst written word community banded together to produce “Poetry Isn’t Perfect,” a panel featured in the annual Tell It Slant Poetry Festival. The festival was hosted by the Emily Dickinson Museum, and ran last week from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25, gathering the Pioneer Valley community for events, panels, and readings with poets from around the world.
Comments / 0