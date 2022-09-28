Read full article on original website
Popculture
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 2
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
"The Twilight Zone": A Review of a Few "Past" Episodes
The Twilight Zone, the classic TV sci-fi/fantasy series, remains one of the most revered and respected programs in history. Created, executive-produced, and hosted by Rod Serling (who also wrote several episodes), The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The anthology show has been rebooted several since, for the big screen as well as the small. And other similar programs have attempted to replicate the essence of the series. But those facsimiles have never been able to match the quality and execution of the original show.
House Of The Dragon's Season 1, Episode 7 Promo Begins With A Funeral
House of the Dragon has reached the second half of Season 1 — and jumped forward in time 10 years. During that time, Rhaenyra and Alicent had children, Viserys’ health worsened, and Daemon took off for Pentos with his new wife to avoid all the political drama. And in the most significant change, Rhaenyra and Alicent have gone from teenagers to women, with whole new actors playing the roles. But in the House of the Dragon’s Season 1, Episode 7 promo, all that takes a back seat to the massive drama to come.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Crossovers, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a big risk for Paramount+. Not only is adding any new series to the legendary franchise a difficult decision — though with five current Star Trek shows in production, Paramount+ doesn't seem to think so — but Strange New Worlds had the idea to mimic the formula of the original series, leaving it even further open to criticism from longtime fans. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pulled it off, becoming one of the best series in the franchise, and certainly making a claim to being the best of the new batch.
B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of Heart
Will Steffy be shocked to hear that her mother’s feelings have changed?. B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of HeartSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease that Taylor Hayes feels different about something, but will her daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan approve of that change?
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Fans Believe Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman Are Dating
'The Young and the Restless' stars Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman spark dating rumors with their latest Instagram stories.
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
‘General Hospital’: Fans Think Maxie and Cody Would Make a Cute Couple
'General Hospital' fans think Maxie Jones should dump Austin Gatlin-Holt and hook up with newcomer Cody Bell.
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma Officially Announced
IDW Publishing has officially announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma, the first Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comic book series. The miniseries debuts in December and occurs between the first and second seasons of Star Trek: Strange New World. The four-issue series comes from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-executive producer Kirsten Beyer and veteran Star Trek author Mike Johnson, who have previously collaborated on series including Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century and Star Trek: Picard – Stargazer. Megan Levens (Star Trek: The Mirror War–Troi, Star Wars Adventures) provides the artwork with Charlie Kirchoff (Star Trek: Year Five) coloring the series.
‘Andor’ Episode 4 Review: Cassian Joins a Small Band of Rebels
‘Andor’ episode 4 is another slow burn but it continues to deliver excellent characters while exploring the other sides of the galaxy
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes taps The Witcher's Freya Allan to star, releases first look
The new installment was previously untitled
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 26: Hard Truths and Shocks
Adam gets a shock from Chelsea while Jack gets his own shock, courtesy of Diane. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 26: Hard Truths and ShocksSoap Hub. The Y&R Spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease a search for answers, an unwarranted kiss, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these brand-new episodes.
'The Walking Dead' cast tease the smarter zombies you'll see on the show's final episodes: 'You got walkers that are running and doing backflips'
Zombies who can "climb walls and open doors" will appear on the final episodes of AMC's "TWD." We asked the cast to tease these variant walkers.
Acorn releases new 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 trailer
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Acorn released a new trailer on Wednesday for the crime drama My Life is Murder. The show's third season is set to premiere in October. The Australian and New Zealand crime comedy-drama debuted in 2019 with a 10-episode run and followed that up with an additional 10 44-minute episodes last year.
DAYS Spoilers For September 29: Stefan’s ‘Behavior’ Upsets Gabi
The fashionista is determined to get to the bottom of things…. DAYS Spoilers For September 29: Stefan’s ‘Behavior’ Upsets GabiSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease an attempt to make sense of a mess, the extending of an olive branch, and much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode.
Star Trek: Lower Decks and Discovery have ruined the original series for me
Sci-fi owes a lot to classic Star Trek, but some of it aged quite poorly, and the new shows only served to highlight that to us. Star Trek is a beloved show for many, and with good reason. As a franchise that’s graced our screens for over 50 years now, the impact of Gene Roddenberry’s creation on popular culture and sci-fi can’t be overstated.
