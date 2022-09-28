ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

The Spun

Megan Rapinoe Is Furious With Brittney Griner's Former Coach

Kim Mulkey made some headlines on Monday when she declined to comment on the Brittney Griner situation. Mulkey coached Griner from 2009-13 when she was at Baylor and said on Monday that "you won't hear anything from me" on Griner's situation. That's led to a lot of public uproars since...
SOCCER
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
FIFA
FanBuzz

FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
BASKETBALL
SkySports

Hummel 'tones down' branding on Denmark's World Cup kit in Qatar protest

Kit manufacturer Hummel says it does not want its branding to be visible during the World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Denmark have revealed a sponsor-less monochrome kit for the upcoming tournament in protest against the host country. In a statement marking the release of...
FIFA
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Suárez's shameful handball. The ball was heading toward an open net....
FIFA
ESPN

Leagues Cup with MLS can help Liga MX become 'top-five' league in world - Mikel Arriola

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola believes that Mexico's first division can become a top-five league in the world through participation in the Leagues Cup with MLS. "We are evolving in terms of size," said Arriola during the World Football Summit. "I don't see why not with MLS, we are going to be in the top 10 or the top five of the leagues in the world."
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

U.S. Soccer’s 30-year run on ESPN has come to an end

The U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2-0 loss to Japan in a friendly last week marked the end of the federation’s 30-year partnership with ESPN. In the final minute of the game, former USMNT player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman put a bow on a long era of Disney-owned coverage of the national team. “For so many of us, it was [growing up with] the ABC games, the ESPN family of networks — just watching the games,” Twellman said. “Way before I even got here, they just did such a good job of helping this national team — both the women’s...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies

The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
MLS
Yardbarker

Xavi Hernandez trains with untested youngster at right-back amid injury crisis

Barcelona might have strengthened their squad significantly this summer, but once again they will be forced to improvise for their trip to Mallorca. Last season a threadbare Barcelona came away with a 1-0 win over Real Mallorca, courtesy of a Luuk de Jong goal. However it was a makeshift team, featuring Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo at full-back, Riqui Puig in midfield and Ferran Jutgla up front.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach through 2026 World Cup

HARRISON, N,J. (AP) — Lionel Scaloni will remain as Argentina’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup. Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, made the announcement after Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Jamaica in the Albiceleste’s next-to-last tuneup match for this year’s World Cup. “We continue to bet on the comprehensive national team project,” Tapia said. Scaloni, 44, replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup. Argentina won last year’s Copa América for its first major title since the 1993 Copa América and is on a 35-game unbeaten streak since a loss to Brazil at the Copa América on July 2, 2019.
WORLD

