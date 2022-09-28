On Friday, Sept. 23, the volleyball team battled against the Williams Ephs in the first Amherst-Williams rivalry game of 2022. The Mammoths started strong, winning the first two sets of the day. They crushed the Ephs in the first set, 25-15, with a kill to end the set, and a five-point run and final block by Kinsey Cronin ’26 and Caroline Tilton ’23 sealed the second set, this time by a score of 25-20. First-year Charlotte Rasmussen ’26 attributed the team’s early success to strong serve-receive passing, “which allowed us to run many offensive combos which worked to [force] the other team out of [their] system,” she said. However, Williams bounced back and adjusted their defense to the Firedogs’ attack, coming back and scoring the last four points to take the third set 25-21. The fourth set was excruciatingly close, and a good block by Amherst slowed down Williams’ momentum, extending the length of the set, but ultimately Williams closed the door, winning a marathon set 34-36. The Mammoths ultimately ran out of gas, and Williams led from start to finish in the last set, defeating the Mammoths 15-9 and taking the 3-2 win.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO