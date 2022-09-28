The Big 12 college athletics conference is aiming to carve out a larger piece of the increasingly lucrative market for collegiate sports. With the Big Ten just signing an $8 billion deal with NBC, CBS, and Fox, and the SEC inking a $3 billion deal with Disney in 2020, the Big 12 is hoping to make a splash of its own. More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL Taps Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to Help Shape Programming for Reimagined Pro BowlNBC Stations Draft Matthew Berry and Peacock's 'Fantasy Football Pregame'NFL's Streaming Era Kicks Off as Amazon Takes Over 'Thursday Night Football' And so on...

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO