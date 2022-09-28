Read full article on original website
Fall Sports’ Fifth-years Excited To Finish College Careers Strong
As the leaves were starting to reappear and the winter’s snow was finally beginning to melt in the spring of 2020, a single email from then-President Biddy Martin marked the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic for the college, and the loss of many valuable experiences — both big and small — for students.
Volleyball Bounces Back After Loss, Goes 2-1 Over Weekend
On Friday, Sept. 23, the volleyball team battled against the Williams Ephs in the first Amherst-Williams rivalry game of 2022. The Mammoths started strong, winning the first two sets of the day. They crushed the Ephs in the first set, 25-15, with a kill to end the set, and a five-point run and final block by Kinsey Cronin ’26 and Caroline Tilton ’23 sealed the second set, this time by a score of 25-20. First-year Charlotte Rasmussen ’26 attributed the team’s early success to strong serve-receive passing, “which allowed us to run many offensive combos which worked to [force] the other team out of [their] system,” she said. However, Williams bounced back and adjusted their defense to the Firedogs’ attack, coming back and scoring the last four points to take the third set 25-21. The fourth set was excruciatingly close, and a good block by Amherst slowed down Williams’ momentum, extending the length of the set, but ultimately Williams closed the door, winning a marathon set 34-36. The Mammoths ultimately ran out of gas, and Williams led from start to finish in the last set, defeating the Mammoths 15-9 and taking the 3-2 win.
AAS Candidate Statements for 2022-2023 Senators
The Association of Amherst Students (AAS) will hold elections for two senators for the class of 2024 and eight senators for the class of 2026 on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The students listed have announced their candidacies for these elections. Candidates will also be giving candidate speeches this Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. in Johnson Chapel.
“Poetry Isn’t Perfect,” And Neither Is Publishing
Last Friday, Sept. 23, various members of the Amherst written word community banded together to produce “Poetry Isn’t Perfect,” a panel featured in the annual Tell It Slant Poetry Festival. The festival was hosted by the Emily Dickinson Museum, and ran last week from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25, gathering the Pioneer Valley community for events, panels, and readings with poets from around the world.
