Fall Sports’ Fifth-years Excited To Finish College Careers Strong
As the leaves were starting to reappear and the winter’s snow was finally beginning to melt in the spring of 2020, a single email from then-President Biddy Martin marked the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic for the college, and the loss of many valuable experiences — both big and small — for students.
Women’s Soccer Takes Care of Business in Maine, Going 2-0
The women’s soccer team took the arduous journey to Maine this past weekend for a pair of NESCAC showdowns against Bates and Colby. The Mammoths proved to be the superior mammals in both contests, defeating both the Bobcats and the Mules by identical 2-0 scores. First on the schedule...
“Poetry Isn’t Perfect,” And Neither Is Publishing
Last Friday, Sept. 23, various members of the Amherst written word community banded together to produce “Poetry Isn’t Perfect,” a panel featured in the annual Tell It Slant Poetry Festival. The festival was hosted by the Emily Dickinson Museum, and ran last week from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25, gathering the Pioneer Valley community for events, panels, and readings with poets from around the world.
