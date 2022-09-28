Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
When will Ian impact NE Ohio weather: Here is the forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW)- Not much warmer today as we climb into the upper 50s with a bit more sunshine. Quiet conditions through the day with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Cayo Costa around 3 p.m. yesterday as a strong Category 4 Hurricane...
ocj.com
Harvest weather forecast
After summer-like heat through mid-week last week, a strong cold front ushered fall-like weather into the Ohio Valley, bringing the first reports of patchy frost to low-lying valleys Friday morning. Overall, the month of September has been above average, with temperatures running 1 to 3 degrees F above the long-term mean (1991-2020). September tends to be a drier month, even more so for much of northern, southern, and west central Ohio this year. On the other hand, wet conditions have prevailed in the Cincinnati region, across the northern Miami Valley, and much of central Ohio, with precipitation running 125% to 200% of normal in those areas. For the latest up-to-date conditions, seasonal outlooks, and monthly climate summaries, please visit the State Climate Office of Ohio.
Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky
"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio
Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
wyso.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
This is the first installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Butterflies and bees flutter through the knee-high grass in the field...
500+ AEP Ohio workers heading to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, crews in Ohio are getting ready Wednesday morning to help in the relief efforts down south. More than 500 AEP Ohio employees and contractors are set to depart to help restore power to areas of Florida and Georgia that will lose […]
newsnet5
Northeast Ohioans feel impact of Hurricane Ian as they are in the eye of the storm or are keeping an eye on it
CLEVELAND — There are a lot of people who are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian who have ties to Northeast Ohio; whether it’s through owning property in the sunshine state, or living there. Sholar Petit is from Akron and moved to Fort Myers three years ago. She...
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path
“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
Ada Herald
Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station
LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Heavy rain and flood watches for parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Water spouts, thunder and hail are also likely with stronger storms coming off the lake Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B thru mid-week. This system should start pulling out of the area Wednesday night. With that, the rain should pull out also. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 55 & 60 degrees. That means, You will need, not only the rain gear, but the fall jackets as well.
WSYX ABC6
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
ocj.com
Early deer hunting and CWD testing underway
Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties are enjoying extra dates to harvest a white-tailed deer as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region. Since the fall of 2020, 11 wild deer have tested positive for...
hometownstations.com
The leaves are starting to change - here's when to expect peak foliage in Ohio
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A late September walk at Teddy Bear Park in Lima reveals a few hints of fall color breaking through the green leaves. We look forward to the changing leaves every year, but why do the leaves turn? There's actually a fascinating science behind it all.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Northeast Ohioans ready to respond to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Hurricane Ian, making landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is now barreling toward Florida as Northeast Ohio stands ready to respond to disaster relief efforts. Northeast Ohioans are ready to respond to relief efforts.
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
ocj.com
Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | Pat Hord
Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with Pat Hord of Hord Family Farms near Bucyrus. The two talk the unique livestock and crop operation, conservation practices being put in place, a focus on environmental stewardship, and much more.
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK: Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 Hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 155 MPH, which puts the storm just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane, which is when wind speeds reach 157 MPH. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida sometime late Wednesday morning and into […]
