Ohio State

Cleveland News - Fox 8

When will Ian impact NE Ohio weather: Here is the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Not much warmer today as we climb into the upper 50s with a bit more sunshine. Quiet conditions through the day with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Cayo Costa around 3 p.m. yesterday as a strong Category 4 Hurricane...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Harvest weather forecast

After summer-like heat through mid-week last week, a strong cold front ushered fall-like weather into the Ohio Valley, bringing the first reports of patchy frost to low-lying valleys Friday morning. Overall, the month of September has been above average, with temperatures running 1 to 3 degrees F above the long-term mean (1991-2020). September tends to be a drier month, even more so for much of northern, southern, and west central Ohio this year. On the other hand, wet conditions have prevailed in the Cincinnati region, across the northern Miami Valley, and much of central Ohio, with precipitation running 125% to 200% of normal in those areas. For the latest up-to-date conditions, seasonal outlooks, and monthly climate summaries, please visit the State Climate Office of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky

"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
OHIO STATE
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
WTRF- 7News

When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
OHIO STATE
#Southern Ohio#Ohio Ag Weather
WDTN

Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path

“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
DAYTON, OH
Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
LAFAYETTE, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Heavy rain and flood watches for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Water spouts, thunder and hail are also likely with stronger storms coming off the lake Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B thru mid-week. This system should start pulling out of the area Wednesday night. With that, the rain should pull out also. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 55 & 60 degrees. That means, You will need, not only the rain gear, but the fall jackets as well.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Weather
Environment
ocj.com

Early deer hunting and CWD testing underway

Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties are enjoying extra dates to harvest a white-tailed deer as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region. Since the fall of 2020, 11 wild deer have tested positive for...
MARION COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
nbc24.com

Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
ocj.com

Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | Pat Hord

Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with Pat Hord of Hord Family Farms near Bucyrus. The two talk the unique livestock and crop operation, conservation practices being put in place, a focus on environmental stewardship, and much more.
BUCYRUS, OH

