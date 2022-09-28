ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Citrus County Chronicle

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward another landfall in South Carolina. Hours after weakening to...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life." Biden said the...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. September 28, 2022. Editorial: Please consider donating to the United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida government needs to step back in real world

Beware, we are entering the Florida twilight zone of politics. Our legislature allocates millions to remove immigrants from the state even though we are not a border state and have no immigrant problem. Florida does have migrants and some might be illegal. We need to get rid of all those...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

'Whoa, 98-0': Coach of team on end of huge loss OK with it

Two days after his Warner University football team lost 98-0 to Stephen F. Austin in one of the most lopsided games of all time, Dialleo Burks channeled his inner P.T. Barnum. Like the 19th-century circus impresario once said, there's no such thing as bad publicity. It was in that vein that Burks recalled a conversation he had last week with the production manager for the ESPN+ streaming service that carried Saturday's blowout.
UNIVERSITY, FL

