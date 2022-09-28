ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul

Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M

Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

What is the ideal indoor temperature?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's the kind of weather we can all agree on. Debbi and Jim Epperson are locals. She sat along the river in St. Paul with her father."I think this is perfect." Dr. Jim Epperson said. "It's so beautiful."Greg Mehochko is from out of town, visiting for an insurance conference."I had no preconceived notions about Minnesota weather, just hoping it would be better than southern Illinois, and so far it did not disappoint."Days like this are fabulous, and fleeting. Some fear the cold, while others embrace it. Like it or not, we are all going to be spending more time...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

$60M overhaul to give downtown Minneapolis stormwater tunnel another century of use

MINNEAPOLIS -- Under the streets of downtown Minneapolis, crews have been working for about a year to build new infrastructure to stand up to our changing climate. A new $60 million stormwater tunnel project will run parallel to the existing system under Washington Avenue between Nicollet Mall and Chicago Avenue. In this Next Weather Investigates, WCCO went underground to get a look at the solution that should last for another hundred years. On the surface, downtown Minneapolis looks a lot different than it did 100 years ago. But below the city, parts of it didn't ... until now.As we say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota

You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
kxlp941.com

Warmer-Than-Normal October For Minnesota

A warmer-than-normal October is forecast for all of Minnesota. The National Weather Service’s October outlook shows the entire state has a 40 to 50-percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Most of Minnesota has about equal chances for above or below normal precipitation. Related Posts. 25 Years Ago: Bob...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
fox9.com

Minnesota home to one of eight Dahlia Trial Gardens in the world

Each year, the Dahlia Society of Minnesota plants a new selection of hybrid dahlias in the Dahlia Trial Garden at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which is one of eight trial gardens in North America. The flowers in the trial garden aren't available to buy for home gardeners -- yet. The judges will evaluate each flower to determine if it's worthy.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Monthly

Troy, MI
