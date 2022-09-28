Read full article on original website
Southern Miss soaring in major leagues
After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss' M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical.
Mize’s Football Team Remembers Coach Bynum
MIZE, Miss. (WJTV)- A year later the Mize football team remembers Steve Bynum. Coach Bynum died on September 23rd 2021 due COVID. Bynum was just starting as the head football coach for the Bulldogs. A year later the team still remembers Bynum for his commitment to them and his love for the school. Matt Maddox […]
Thursday night football to cancel classes, close offices at USM on Oct. 27
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is closing offices and canceling classes to clear the decks for a Thursday night football game in October with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to meet the Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at M.M....
Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel Saturday, Oct. 1
Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win.
Homecoming Court 2022
The University of Southern Mississippi announced the 2022 homecoming Court on Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. Dating back to the fall of 1925, homecoming has been a beloved tradition for the Hattiesburg location. USM has several traditions tied into homecoming, beginning Monday Oct. 9.
Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty interview
Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association. Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg landscape.
Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center
Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win.
5 exciting reasons to road trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for Hattiesburg Restaurant Week, October 2-8
It’s every foodie’s favorite week—restaurant week! If you’ve tasted your way through Birmingham’s food scene, it’s time to think out of the box and plan a road trip to try some of Hattiesburg’s 200+ local restaurants. Ready to devour the deets? Here are...
Brett Favre’s charitable foundation donated more than $130,000 to Southern Miss athletics
The efforts of Brett Favre to raise money for his alma mater wasn’t limited to alleged misappropriation of federal welfare funds. Favre also may have used money from his charitable foundation to help boost Southern Mississippi athletics. Katie Strang an Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com report that Favre’s foundation —...
October declared ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may be known as the spookiest month of the year, but it’s also one of the best for the city of Hattiesburg. Several Hattiesburg city leaders gathered downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ceremony announcing that October is the ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.’ That’s because, throughout the month, there will be plenty to do in the Hub City - including Live at Five, Zoo Boo and Oktoberfest.
An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery
Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win.
Old Roberts Hall site being transformed into green space
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The site of the old Roberts Hall at the University of Southern Mississippi is being turned into a green space. Crews are now adding topsoil and will soon begin seeding the former location of that residence hall, which was demolished last month. Roberts Hall was built...
Hattiesburg schools receiving 20 tutors to address learning loss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local organization is gearing up to help students in a Pine Belt school district. “First you learn to read, and then you read to learn,” said Michael Dixon, executive director of the Pine Belt Foundation. Students at some Hattiesburg public schools will receive a...
Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex
Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win.
Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running
The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris. Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.
Officials identify body found along Mississippi interstate
The body of a male found on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has been identified. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the body has been identified as that of 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI officials sought the public’s help in identifying the body of a...
Hattiesburg Concert Association receives 2-year, $51K grant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association. HCA, which includes FestivalSouth and the Meistersingers, received a two-year, $51,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission to provide educational and entertaining programming to residents of South Mississippi. “FestivalSouth receiving grants and donations and sponsorships has...
Man wanted for burglary of Exxon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly burglarizing an Exxon store in Hattiesburg on September 18. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Troy Johnson, 22, of Hattiesburg, broke into the Exxon store at 6061 U.S. 98. He faces a commercial burglary charge. HPD officials said he may also face other […]
Pine Belt in midst of $143M in MDOT road projects
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two “major” road projects in the Pine Belt are expected to wrap up over the next month. But that still will leave at least three projects underway with a fourth set to start in October. The total investment made for the six, Mississippi...
Roberts Hall demolition on schedule, topsoil and seeding
Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association. HAPA looking for next artist to paint Hawkins bridge mural. Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg landscape. Oak Grove's Felix Williams wins Golden Apple Award.
