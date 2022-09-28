ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Southern Miss soaring in major leagues

After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT. |. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical. Southern...
WJTV 12

Mize’s Football Team Remembers Coach Bynum

MIZE, Miss. (WJTV)- A year later the Mize football team remembers Steve Bynum. Coach Bynum died on September 23rd 2021 due COVID. Bynum was just starting as the head football coach for the Bulldogs. A year later the team still remembers Bynum for his commitment to them and his love for the school. Matt Maddox […]
WDAM-TV

Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel Saturday, Oct. 1

Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel Saturday, Oct. 1
sm2media.com

Homecoming Court 2022

He University of Southern Mississippi announced the 2022 homecoming Court on Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. Dating back to the fall of 1925, homecoming has been a beloved tradition for the Hattiesburg location. USM has several traditions tied into homecoming, beginning Monday Oct. 9. Freshman Beau was presented to Oliver...
WDAM-TV

Nick Sandlin and Kirk McCarty interview

Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association. Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for the next artist to leave their stamp on the Hattiesburg landscape.
WDAM-TV

October declared ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may be known as the spookiest month of the year, but it’s also one of the best for the city of Hattiesburg. Several Hattiesburg city leaders gathered downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ceremony announcing that October is the ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.’ That’s because, throughout the month, there will be plenty to do in the Hub City - including Live at Five, Zoo Boo and Oktoberfest.
WDAM-TV

An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery

An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery
WDAM-TV

Old Roberts Hall site being transformed into green space

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The site of the old Roberts Hall at the University of Southern Mississippi is being turned into a green space. Crews are now adding topsoil and will soon begin seeding the former location of that residence hall, which was demolished last month. Roberts Hall was built...
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg schools receiving 20 tutors to address learning loss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local organization is gearing up to help students in a Pine Belt school district. “First you learn to read, and then you read to learn,” said Michael Dixon, executive director of the Pine Belt Foundation. Students at some Hattiesburg public schools will receive a...
WDAM-TV

Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex

Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running

Hattiesburg's new public safety complex up and running
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Concert Association receives 2-year, $51K grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra funding is again coming to the Hattiesburg Concert Association. HCA, which includes FestivalSouth and the Meistersingers, received a two-year, $51,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission to provide educational and entertaining programming to residents of South Mississippi. “FestivalSouth receiving grants and donations and sponsorships has...
WJTV 12

Man wanted for burglary of Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly burglarizing an Exxon store in Hattiesburg on September 18. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Troy Johnson, 22, of Hattiesburg, broke into the Exxon store at 6061 U.S. 98. He faces a commercial burglary charge. HPD officials said he may also face other […]
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt in midst of $143M in MDOT road projects

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two “major” road projects in the Pine Belt are expected to wrap up over the next month. But that still will leave at least three projects underway with a fourth set to start in October. The total investment made for the six, Mississippi...
WDAM-TV

Roberts Hall demolition on schedule, topsoil and seeding

Roberts Hall demolition on schedule, topsoil and seeding
