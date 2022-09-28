ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Visiting Saint Martin's blanks Montana State Billings in men's soccer

BILLINGS — Visiting Saint Martin's University scored three second-half goals Thursday in beating Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play on Yellowjacket Field. It was the first win of the season for the Saints (1-7-1, 1-2-0). The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis signs with Rocky Soccer

BILLINGS, Mont. - Rocky Mountain College Soccer announced the signing of Billings native Charlize Davis on Wednesday. Davis currently plays for Billings Skyview. Davis is a two-time All-Conference player. In her junior year she scored nine goals and two assists. So far, Davis has four goals and an assist to start her senior season.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB sweeps Rocky, snaps six-game skid

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings volleyball team earned a hard-fought victory against crosstown rivals Rocky Mountain College, defeating the Battlin’ Bears in straight sets 3-0 (25-23, 29-27, 25-20) Tuesday night at Alterowitz Gym. Despite not taking a set, Rocky spent most of each set in...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings hosts a new lecture series on Resiliency

BILLINGS, Mont. - For the next four weeks, MSU Billings is hosting a series on resiliency in an effort that these lectures will have a positive impact on the community. Dr. Ambrin Masood, Associate Professor For the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services, discussed how increasing resiliency and adaptability can lead to good mental health.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Park City school bond fails

PARK CITY, Mont. - The bond to build a new school in Park City was rejected by voters on Tuesday, September 27. Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska texted the vote count to Montana Right Now:. Elementary. 335 yes. 622 no. High school. 334 yes. 625 no. If it had...
PARK CITY, MT
KULR8

Possible shooting threat deemed unfounded at Skyview High School

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said they received a report Tuesday night of a possible shooting threat At Skyview High school in Billings. BPD said via Twitter officers spoke with all parties involved, and they determined the threat to be unfounded. School will resume as usual Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Memory Café creates space and time for those with memory loss.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Learning you or your family member suffers from any kind of memory loss can be scary, but Dementia Friendly Billings is working to turn that fear into understanding and acceptance. Dementia Friendly Billings works in the community with organizations to raise awareness and include people with dementia.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Substance Abuse Connect shares community program successes

Billings, MT- Substance abuse continues to be considered a top problem by law enforcement and public schools in Billings. Substance Abuse Connect was created five years ago when hospitals, schools and police in Yellowstone County began to notice a serious issue with substance abuse in Billings. So over two hundred community members joined forces to solve this issue. S.A.C aims to reduce drug related crime and addiction. Their Thursday conference highlighted their multiple pilot programs that have decreased rearrests and moved former substance users to stability through housing and therapy programs.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Home prices increased 24.5% in Laurel over last year, according to Laurel realtor

LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel Broker and Owner of A Haus of Reality Angela Klein-Hughes said there was a 24.5% increase in home prices in Laurel over the past year. "We have seen about a 24.5% increase from last year," Klein-Hughes said. "That is not normal. These last couple of years have been escalating at a very rapid pace for the increase in home prices. On a normal year, when we have a balanced market, it is around a 2-3% increase a year (that we have seen in years past)."
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

BILLINGS, MT

