KULR8
Visiting Saint Martin's blanks Montana State Billings in men's soccer
BILLINGS — Visiting Saint Martin's University scored three second-half goals Thursday in beating Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play on Yellowjacket Field. It was the first win of the season for the Saints (1-7-1, 1-2-0). The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1...
KULR8
Montana State's Scarlet Weidig Velazquez wins 2nd straight title, Bobcats place 2nd at Eagle Invitational
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wrapping up the Eagle Invitational, the Montana State women’s golf team placed second out of nine teams at Eastern Washington’s Eagle Invitational with an 883 (294-291-298) at the par-72, 6,000-yard Indian Canyon Golf Course. MSU redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez won her second straight...
KULR8
Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide
BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
KULR8
Rocky aims to take the next step and score a win over old foe Montana Western
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College hopes to stretch its winning streak to three games when the Battlin’ Bears travel to Dillon for a Frontier Conference football showdown Saturday. The No. 20 Bears (3-1 overall, 3-1 league) will play a Western (3-2, 2-2) team that dropped from the rankings...
KULR8
Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis signs with Rocky Soccer
BILLINGS, Mont. - Rocky Mountain College Soccer announced the signing of Billings native Charlize Davis on Wednesday. Davis currently plays for Billings Skyview. Davis is a two-time All-Conference player. In her junior year she scored nine goals and two assists. So far, Davis has four goals and an assist to start her senior season.
KULR8
MSUB sweeps Rocky, snaps six-game skid
BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings volleyball team earned a hard-fought victory against crosstown rivals Rocky Mountain College, defeating the Battlin’ Bears in straight sets 3-0 (25-23, 29-27, 25-20) Tuesday night at Alterowitz Gym. Despite not taking a set, Rocky spent most of each set in...
KULR8
4 The Team: Christopher Garcia continues Golden Bears legacy in a new number
BILLINGS- For the last decade, the number four has been passed down as a legacy number for Billings West football. This is year is no different, but fans won't see it on the field this fall. "It's a number that Michael Guelff was the last one who originally had it...
KULR8
Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
KULR8
Roundup's Abby Pitman finally playing the sport she loves
Roundup senior Wide receiver Abby Pitman has loved football since she was a kid. Now, she finally has the chance to do more than just watch.
KULR8
MSU Billings hosts a new lecture series on Resiliency
BILLINGS, Mont. - For the next four weeks, MSU Billings is hosting a series on resiliency in an effort that these lectures will have a positive impact on the community. Dr. Ambrin Masood, Associate Professor For the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services, discussed how increasing resiliency and adaptability can lead to good mental health.
KULR8
FWP looks to purchase new recreation site on Yellowstone River near Reed Point
BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Montana Natural Resource Damage Program (NRDP) have released a draft environmental assessment (EA) to acquire an island complex in the Yellowstone River upstream of Reed Point. Public comments on the Otter Creek Islands draft EA will be accepted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 28.
KULR8
New wildfire found in northwest corner of Yellowstone Nat’l Park
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - A wildfire was discovered in the northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. Tuesday afternoon, people in Tom Miner Basin, Montana, just north of the park’s northwest boundary, reported smoke in Yellowstone. A helicopter flew the area that evening and spotted a new fire, which...
KULR8
Park City school bond fails
PARK CITY, Mont. - The bond to build a new school in Park City was rejected by voters on Tuesday, September 27. Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska texted the vote count to Montana Right Now:. Elementary. 335 yes. 622 no. High school. 334 yes. 625 no. If it had...
KULR8
RiverStone Health shares new WIC national income eligibility guidelines
BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health announced WIC has revised its national income eligibility guidelines. Under the new guidelines, a household of four is eligible for assistance if their income is below $51,338 a year, and a two-person household is eligible with income of no more than $33,875 annually. WIC benefits...
KULR8
Possible shooting threat deemed unfounded at Skyview High School
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said they received a report Tuesday night of a possible shooting threat At Skyview High school in Billings. BPD said via Twitter officers spoke with all parties involved, and they determined the threat to be unfounded. School will resume as usual Wednesday.
KULR8
Billings firefighters respond to reported structure fire in the Heights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters responded to a reported fire in the Heights Thursday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department says a structure fire was reported on the 1100 block of Mary St. The fire was outside of the house, and no injuries were reported in relation to the fire. Not much...
KULR8
Memory Café creates space and time for those with memory loss.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Learning you or your family member suffers from any kind of memory loss can be scary, but Dementia Friendly Billings is working to turn that fear into understanding and acceptance. Dementia Friendly Billings works in the community with organizations to raise awareness and include people with dementia.
KULR8
Substance Abuse Connect shares community program successes
Billings, MT- Substance abuse continues to be considered a top problem by law enforcement and public schools in Billings. Substance Abuse Connect was created five years ago when hospitals, schools and police in Yellowstone County began to notice a serious issue with substance abuse in Billings. So over two hundred community members joined forces to solve this issue. S.A.C aims to reduce drug related crime and addiction. Their Thursday conference highlighted their multiple pilot programs that have decreased rearrests and moved former substance users to stability through housing and therapy programs.
KULR8
Home prices increased 24.5% in Laurel over last year, according to Laurel realtor
LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel Broker and Owner of A Haus of Reality Angela Klein-Hughes said there was a 24.5% increase in home prices in Laurel over the past year. "We have seen about a 24.5% increase from last year," Klein-Hughes said. "That is not normal. These last couple of years have been escalating at a very rapid pace for the increase in home prices. On a normal year, when we have a balanced market, it is around a 2-3% increase a year (that we have seen in years past)."
KULR8
Memory Cafe with Dementia Friendly Billings
Memory Café creates space and time for those with memory loss. Dementia Friendly Billings with Big Sky Senior Services is in its fourth month of what they a Memory Café, which allows for a safe spot where people with some form of memory loss can talk and reminisce in a welcoming enviroment.
