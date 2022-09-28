ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 8

just me
4d ago

I faithfully paid my rent for over 11 years , and got kicked out of my apartment on a no fault Eviction by greedy Asians owner ! Got a voucher from section 8 ,not enough to cover 1 month rent ,Im low income, very low income hell Im poor ,disabled, and a senior citizen ! Section 8 is a joke ,rent is too high, and rent in areas that is cheaper, is dangerous, high crime from the drugs and homeless people ! I don't know what I'm going to do ,God help me and others going through the same thing !

Reply
12
Mark Allen
4d ago

LA has the strongest tenant protection laws in the country. Just me situation is unfortunate but owners have a right to convert their property to personal residence and thats a.very small percentage of evictions. Most are due to job loss and non payment of rent. In this economy most job loss is due to addiction issues.

Reply
3
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Homeless resources: There’s an app for that

PALMDALE — Resources for those in need, who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless, are available at their fingertips through an app for smart phones or online. Available in English and Spanish, the What I Need, or WIN, app provides information about service providers throughout Los Angeles County such as shelters, crisis centers, food distribution or meals, education, legal assistance, transit, health care and more.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Glendale, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
highlandernews.org

Los Angeles County holds hotels responsible for housing the expanding homeless population

In 2024, Los Angeles will propose to voters a controversial bill requiring hotels to rent out vacant rooms to the homeless population of the county. This bill, while it may seem like a way to solve the worsening homelessness problem in LA, is a last-ditch effort by the county to hold someone else responsible for a crisis they created.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Landlord#Stayhoused La
Canyon News

Multiple Beaches Test For High Bacteria

MALIBU—Surfrider Beach, located in Malibu, has had water samples tested which indicate that it exceeded acceptable bacteria levels, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, September 30. The warning was lifted later that day. The water was deemed unsafe for humans because its bacteria...
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be out of many peoples’ price range, but supposedly cheaper alternatives, such as living in a suburb, can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland, were the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Movement Wins in Pasadena

Houses of worship in Pasadena, California will now be able to build up to 75 units of housing on their property, according to an article in The Real Deal. The city council voted to amend the city’s zoning code to allow residential development on land traditionally zoned as commercial.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 Inglewood condos hit the market

INGLEWOOD – Despite home prices lowering slightly in the city of Inglewood two condos have hit the market that are worth a second look. These condos are located in gated communities in close proximity of the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium which could make access to your home challenging on game days, however, both communities come with loads of perks that make living their enjoyable.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy