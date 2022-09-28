I faithfully paid my rent for over 11 years , and got kicked out of my apartment on a no fault Eviction by greedy Asians owner ! Got a voucher from section 8 ,not enough to cover 1 month rent ,Im low income, very low income hell Im poor ,disabled, and a senior citizen ! Section 8 is a joke ,rent is too high, and rent in areas that is cheaper, is dangerous, high crime from the drugs and homeless people ! I don't know what I'm going to do ,God help me and others going through the same thing !
LA has the strongest tenant protection laws in the country. Just me situation is unfortunate but owners have a right to convert their property to personal residence and thats a.very small percentage of evictions. Most are due to job loss and non payment of rent. In this economy most job loss is due to addiction issues.
Comments / 8