Video Games

TechRadar

"This is against everything we stand for," Proton VPN exits India over new data law

The Swiss-based company behind Proton VPN have decided to shut off all its servers in India. This comes amid concerns over the new CERT-In regulations about to be enforced. Proton is only the last of the best VPN providers exiting the country to safeguard its customers' privacy. In June, we saw ExpressVPN's exit from India, Surfshark's pledge to remove its physical servers, Hide.me's announcement to pull the plug, together with NordVPN last joining the exiting group citing fears over freedom of speech.
NBC Los Angeles

U.S., South Korea Are Working to ‘Rectify the Problems' on EV Subsidies, South Korea Trade Minister Says

South Korean officials have established a "bilateral engagement channel" with U.S. counterparts to resolve issues stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). South Korean officials claim the Act hurt Korean automakers by excluding them in its extended tax credit scheme for electric vehicles that only apply to cars assembled in America.
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok

Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTVZ

Apple removes Russian social media giant VK from app store

Apple has removed VKontakte, a top Russian social media platform, from its app store, according to the app’s developer. Apple’s decision also affects other iOS apps produced by VKontakte’s parent, the technology giant VK, according to a blog post Tuesday by the company. “Now some VK applications...
CELL PHONES
NBC Los Angeles

SoftBank Plans at Least 30% Staff Cuts to Vision Fund, Source Confirms

SoftBank is planning to cut at least 30% of staff at its ambitious investment arm, the Vision Fund, a source confirmed to CNBC's Deirdre Bosa. At least 150 out of 500 Vision Fund workers will be impacted by the cuts, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news Thursday. SoftBank...
BUSINESS
CNET

Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok

A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
decrypt.co

Facebook, Instagram Users in US Can Now Share Ethereum, Flow and Polygon NFTs

Meta is letting all U.S. users connect a crypto wallet and display owned NFTs on either social app. Meta has launched NFT collectibles support for all Facebook and Instagram users in the United States. Instagram first added NFT support in May, with Facebook following suit in June. Continuing its recent...
INTERNET
NBC Los Angeles

Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes

Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations

Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
ECONOMY
Popular Science

App privacy depends a lot on where you were when you downloaded it

When you download an app, you generally expect the that it is the same version that everyone else is already using. That may be the case within individual countries, but a new study from a group of researchers at the University of Michigan surveying the global app availability landscape not only determined a wide array of discrepancies in both availability and features, but also identified how users’ privacy and security varies even when using the same app in various countries.
CELL PHONES
blockchainmagazine.net

Ex-Snapchat Marketer Gives Recommendations on Augmented Reality

Augmented reality (AR) and digital marketing specialist Marta Plone joined Team Overly this year. She supports business clients in creating, developing, and implementing successful augmented reality ventures. Marta has assisted Snapchat in establishing a notable presence in the Baltics and Finland. Currently, she is defining Overly’s global offering. Product Owner is her job title, which comprises two responsibilities. First, she is pioneering the creation of its self-service augmented reality (AR) developer, ensuring that AR is accessible to as many people as possible and is understood. Marta guarantees that Overly Creator is continuously improved, allowing users to build anything from tiny augmented reality (AR) surprises for their families to substantial commercial efforts.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Hackers ROAST 'Optusdata' fiend for their 'unprofessional, amateur hour and stupid' hack of the telco: 'In over their head'

Hackers have mocked the 'Optusdata' hacker who stole the personal information of more than 10million Australians after they demanded a $1.5million ransom - and then apologised. The hackers published one batch of data, containing 10,000 Optus customers' details, before backing down from the ultimatum in a series of posts to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

