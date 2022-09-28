Read full article on original website
Japan to confirm size of yen-buying intervention, eyes on size of war-chest
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will confirm on Friday the amount it spent intervening in the foreign exchange market last week to prop up the yen, which may highlight the hurdles Tokyo could face in making frequent forays into the market to stem sharp falls.
"This is against everything we stand for," Proton VPN exits India over new data law
The Swiss-based company behind Proton VPN have decided to shut off all its servers in India. This comes amid concerns over the new CERT-In regulations about to be enforced. Proton is only the last of the best VPN providers exiting the country to safeguard its customers' privacy. In June, we saw ExpressVPN's exit from India, Surfshark's pledge to remove its physical servers, Hide.me's announcement to pull the plug, together with NordVPN last joining the exiting group citing fears over freedom of speech.
TechCrunch
India searches premises, freezes bank accounts in ongoing Free Fire investigation
The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet Tuesday that it searched three premises of Coda Payments India as part of an “ongoing investigation” into the distributor and Free Fire, a title that New Delhi banned earlier this year, and froze bank accounts with a balance of $8.4 million.
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S., South Korea Are Working to ‘Rectify the Problems' on EV Subsidies, South Korea Trade Minister Says
South Korean officials have established a "bilateral engagement channel" with U.S. counterparts to resolve issues stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). South Korean officials claim the Act hurt Korean automakers by excluding them in its extended tax credit scheme for electric vehicles that only apply to cars assembled in America.
Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war
HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian group Genting has emerged as a strong contender to unseat an incumbent Macau casino operator for a new license, analysts and executives say, unleashing possibly the biggest shakeup in the world’s largest gambling hub in over two decades.
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
Ars Technica
Apps can pose bigger security, privacy threat based on where you download them
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok
Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
KTVZ
Apple removes Russian social media giant VK from app store
Apple has removed VKontakte, a top Russian social media platform, from its app store, according to the app’s developer. Apple’s decision also affects other iOS apps produced by VKontakte’s parent, the technology giant VK, according to a blog post Tuesday by the company. “Now some VK applications...
NBC Los Angeles
SoftBank Plans at Least 30% Staff Cuts to Vision Fund, Source Confirms
SoftBank is planning to cut at least 30% of staff at its ambitious investment arm, the Vision Fund, a source confirmed to CNBC's Deirdre Bosa. At least 150 out of 500 Vision Fund workers will be impacted by the cuts, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news Thursday. SoftBank...
CNET
Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok
A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
decrypt.co
Facebook, Instagram Users in US Can Now Share Ethereum, Flow and Polygon NFTs
Meta is letting all U.S. users connect a crypto wallet and display owned NFTs on either social app. Meta has launched NFT collectibles support for all Facebook and Instagram users in the United States. Instagram first added NFT support in May, with Facebook following suit in June. Continuing its recent...
NBC Los Angeles
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
NBC Los Angeles
There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations
Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
NBC Los Angeles
Disney Names Alisa Bowen President of Disney+ as It Prepares to Launch Ad Tier
Alisa Bowen has been tapped to take on the top mantle of the Disney+ subscription service. She is expected to lead Disney+'s launch of its ad-supported tier as well as the promotion of the service and its slate of content. The Walt Disney Company has named its Alisa Bowen president...
Analysis-Slots to smartphones: pandemic sends Australia's gambling problem online
SYDNEY (Reuters) - For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines.
App privacy depends a lot on where you were when you downloaded it
When you download an app, you generally expect the that it is the same version that everyone else is already using. That may be the case within individual countries, but a new study from a group of researchers at the University of Michigan surveying the global app availability landscape not only determined a wide array of discrepancies in both availability and features, but also identified how users’ privacy and security varies even when using the same app in various countries.
blockchainmagazine.net
Ex-Snapchat Marketer Gives Recommendations on Augmented Reality
Augmented reality (AR) and digital marketing specialist Marta Plone joined Team Overly this year. She supports business clients in creating, developing, and implementing successful augmented reality ventures. Marta has assisted Snapchat in establishing a notable presence in the Baltics and Finland. Currently, she is defining Overly’s global offering. Product Owner is her job title, which comprises two responsibilities. First, she is pioneering the creation of its self-service augmented reality (AR) developer, ensuring that AR is accessible to as many people as possible and is understood. Marta guarantees that Overly Creator is continuously improved, allowing users to build anything from tiny augmented reality (AR) surprises for their families to substantial commercial efforts.
Hackers ROAST 'Optusdata' fiend for their 'unprofessional, amateur hour and stupid' hack of the telco: 'In over their head'
Hackers have mocked the 'Optusdata' hacker who stole the personal information of more than 10million Australians after they demanded a $1.5million ransom - and then apologised. The hackers published one batch of data, containing 10,000 Optus customers' details, before backing down from the ultimatum in a series of posts to...
