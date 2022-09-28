Read full article on original website
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
See Kim Kardashian's Kids All Glammed Up to Support Their Mom at Dolce & Gabbana Show: Photos
Kim Kardashian's kids supported their mom in style at Milan Fashion Week. The SKIMS founder, 41, debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan Friday, where her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and Kim's three oldest children, daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 6, sat in the front row.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week
New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Prince Albert of Monaco Teams Up with Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie to Honor Father
May 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Prince Rainer III's birth — and Monaco is celebrating the occasion Monaco's royal family united on Wednesday to announce some upcoming party plans. Prince Albert — joined by his wife Princess Charlene and his sisters, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie — unveiled the first details for next year's celebrations honoring their late father, Prince Rainier III. Commemorating the centennial of Rainier's birth in May, festivities will kick off just 48 hours after next year's Formula One Grand Prix, including a giant birthday party on May 31 with...
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
BNV Takes Paris Fashion Week Into the Metaverse With K-Pop Group Lightsum
A new collaboration between BNV, Weinsanto, and Lightsum marked another step into Web3 for the high-end fashion world. Following designer Victor Weinsanto’s latest fashion collection showcase in the Marais district of Paris, there was the typical post-show scrum you’d find at any Paris Fashion Week event: models with their hair in elaborate styles that give Bjork a run for her money, photographers snapping street style shots, and a lot of cigarettes being smoked and gossip exchanged.
Naomi Campbell Eats Up Future On The Runway At The Hugo Boss Milan Fashion Week Show
On Thursday, the superstars strut their stuff down the catwalk in honor of the brand's fall-winter collection which plays on the fashion house's impeccable taste for tailoring and customization.
Priyanka Chopra Pushes Daughter Malti's Stroller in Heels on N.Y.C.'s 5th Ave: 'Just Two Girls'
Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying her first trip to New York City with daughter Malti, 8 months Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a blast in the Big Apple with her baby girl. On Wednesday, the actress, 40, shared the latest update from her trip to New York City with daughter Malti, which she's been documenting on her Instagram Story. In the most recent photo, Chopra is dressed in a cozy-chic sweater dress with heels and her hair down as she pushes Matli's stroller down 5th Avenue. "Just two girls...
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Chloe goes for pared-down 1970s, riffing on disco in Paris
Chloe got almost ready-to-dance at Paris Fashion Week as designer Gabriela Hearst developed disco fever
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Her 'Pumpkin' Baby Bump in Halloween-Inspired Snap
The former View co-host revealed on her Instagram Story Monday that she is six months along in her pregnancy with her baby girl Meghan McCain is giving the first glimpse at her pregnancy with baby No. 2. On Monday, the former co-host of The View, 37, showed off her baby bump for the first time with a Halloween-inspired picture on her Instagram Story. In the mirror selfie, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, stands sideways in an orange sweatshirt with spooky lettering...
Elizabeth Olsen Has No Idea Where House of the Dragon Casting Rumors Started: 'Dream Casting Is Fun'
Elizabeth Olsen has said she auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones It doesn't seem like Elizabeth Olsen will make an appearance in King's Landing anytime soon. While attending Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday the 33-year-old actress dismissed recent speculation she might join HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. "I don't know how things, like rumors like that, get started — and then people think they're legitimate," Olsen told Entertainment Tonight with a laugh on Wednesday,. "Dream casting is...
Harry Styles' Pleasing Launches First Makeup Collection in Collaboration with Designer Marco Ribeiro
Ribeiro debuted the collection in his first-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday It's a bold new day for Pleasing. The beauty brand, created by Harry Styles, just launched its first makeup products in a new collaboration with designer Marco Ribeiro. The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro collection of products, which is available to shop now and made its debut during the designer's Paris Fashion Week Show, includes nail polishes, color pigments and a gloss medium. The bright colors in the collection can be worn in a variety of ways....
Shania Twain Recalls a Dinner with Oprah Winfrey That 'Went Sour' After They Discussed Religion
"There was no room for debate, and I like to debate," Twain told singer Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie, on the Table Manners podcast Over the years, Shania Twain has learned when to keep certain conversations light. Speaking to singer and host Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie, on a new episode of the Table Manners podcast released Wednesday, the pop-country icon recalled a dinner she once had with Oprah Winfrey, where the conversation turned awkward as they began discussing religion. "I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah...
