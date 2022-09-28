ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
hypebeast.com

Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week

Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Hypebae

Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week

New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
People

Prince Albert of Monaco Teams Up with Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie to Honor Father

May 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Prince Rainer III's birth — and Monaco is celebrating the occasion Monaco's royal family united on Wednesday to announce some upcoming party plans. Prince Albert — joined by his wife Princess Charlene and his sisters, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie — unveiled the first details for next year's celebrations honoring their late father, Prince Rainier III. Commemorating the centennial of Rainier's birth in May, festivities will kick off just 48 hours after next year's Formula One Grand Prix, including a giant birthday party on May 31 with...
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
decrypt.co

BNV Takes Paris Fashion Week Into the Metaverse With K-Pop Group Lightsum

A new collaboration between BNV, Weinsanto, and Lightsum marked another step into Web3 for the high-end fashion world. Following designer Victor Weinsanto’s latest fashion collection showcase in the Marais district of Paris, there was the typical post-show scrum you’d find at any Paris Fashion Week event: models with their hair in elaborate styles that give Bjork a run for her money, photographers snapping street style shots, and a lot of cigarettes being smoked and gossip exchanged.
People

Priyanka Chopra Pushes Daughter Malti's Stroller in Heels on N.Y.C.'s 5th Ave: 'Just Two Girls'

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying her first trip to New York City with daughter Malti, 8 months Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a blast in the Big Apple with her baby girl. On Wednesday, the actress, 40, shared the latest update from her trip to New York City with daughter Malti, which she's been documenting on her Instagram Story. In the most recent photo, Chopra is dressed in a cozy-chic sweater dress with heels and her hair down as she pushes Matli's stroller down 5th Avenue. "Just two girls...
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots

Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Her 'Pumpkin' Baby Bump in Halloween-Inspired Snap

The former View co-host revealed on her Instagram Story Monday that she is six months along in her pregnancy with her baby girl Meghan McCain is giving the first glimpse at her pregnancy with baby No. 2. On Monday, the former co-host of The View, 37, showed off her baby bump for the first time with a Halloween-inspired picture on her Instagram Story. In the mirror selfie, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, stands sideways in an orange sweatshirt with spooky lettering...
People

Elizabeth Olsen Has No Idea Where House of the Dragon Casting Rumors Started: 'Dream Casting Is Fun'

Elizabeth Olsen has said she auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones It doesn't seem like Elizabeth Olsen will make an appearance in King's Landing anytime soon. While attending Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday the 33-year-old actress dismissed recent speculation she might join HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. "I don't know how things, like rumors like that, get started — and then people think they're legitimate," Olsen told Entertainment Tonight with a laugh on Wednesday,. "Dream casting is...
People

Harry Styles' Pleasing Launches First Makeup Collection in Collaboration with Designer Marco Ribeiro

Ribeiro debuted the collection in his first-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday It's a bold new day for Pleasing. The beauty brand, created by Harry Styles, just launched its first makeup products in a new collaboration with designer Marco Ribeiro. The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro collection of products, which is available to shop now and made its debut during the designer's Paris Fashion Week Show, includes nail polishes, color pigments and a gloss medium. The bright colors in the collection can be worn in a variety of ways....
People

Shania Twain Recalls a Dinner with Oprah Winfrey That 'Went Sour' After They Discussed Religion

"There was no room for debate, and I like to debate," Twain told singer Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie, on the Table Manners podcast Over the years, Shania Twain has learned when to keep certain conversations light. Speaking to singer and host Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie, on a new episode of the Table Manners podcast released Wednesday, the pop-country icon recalled a dinner she once had with Oprah Winfrey, where the conversation turned awkward as they began discussing religion. "I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah...
People

People

