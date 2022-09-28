The former View co-host revealed on her Instagram Story Monday that she is six months along in her pregnancy with her baby girl Meghan McCain is giving the first glimpse at her pregnancy with baby No. 2. On Monday, the former co-host of The View, 37, showed off her baby bump for the first time with a Halloween-inspired picture on her Instagram Story. In the mirror selfie, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, stands sideways in an orange sweatshirt with spooky lettering...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO