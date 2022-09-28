Read full article on original website
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING
September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
KPBS
San Diego County program promises help for middle-income homebuyers and renters
A new program passed by San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday creates incentives to build affordable housing and provides help to homebuyers and renters. People who work in the business of building and financing housing call it the 'missing middle.'. San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson framed the...
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Unveils New Plan In Homeless Voucher Fight
The El Cajon City council voted unanimously Tuesday to form a two-person subcommittee to regulate how hotel vouchers given to homeless people by the county are used in city limits. Regulation is needed because, according to Mayor Bill wells and other city leaders, a disproportionate amount of voucher recipients are...
NBC San Diego
‘Preposterous': El Cajon Mayor Responds To Harsh Letter From State Attorney General
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is firing back after his city received a stern letter from the state Attorney General’s office for sending warning notices to local motels taking part in the county homeless voucher program. “There’s been no due process. They didn’t do an investigation. They didn’t talk...
KPBS
El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers
The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
countynewscenter.com
Active Tuberculosis Reported in Transit Rider
A passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) according to San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). HHSA is working with Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) officials to notify individuals who were possibly exposed. Riders using the following routes between Feb....
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
californiaglobe.com
El Cajon’s Onerous Homeless Problem is Coming From San Diego County
El Cajon, a suburb of the City of San Diego, has an issue with homeless. While many cities throughout California have homeless troubles, city officials say El Cajon’s are being sent there by San Diego County. The small city of 105,000 does offer many services to the homeless transients...
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
kusi.com
Dan Shae: Why are Todd Gloria’s homeless reports are so hard to verify??
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to get worse as mayor Todd Gloria continues to claim San Diego has the situation handled. Dan Shea, CEO of the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to talk about Todd Gloria’s claims and what makes the Mayor’s words so unreliable.
NBC San Diego
Tijuana Housing Market Helping San Diegans Achieve Dreams of Home Ownership
Opening the door to a new life as homeowners didn't come easy for Stacy Garcia and Manny Flores. The married couple’s path to the American dream of homeownership took a detour in Tijuana, Mexico. "We had to do it. It was our only option if we wanted to buy...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
KPBS
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine
Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
sandiegocountynews.com
County board votes to create Rental Subsidy Program for low-income seniors
San Diego, CA–The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan. Each subsidy will be paid for up to 18 months.
NBC San Diego
More Than a Quarter of Poor San Diegans Are Going Hungry
According to a report by the San Diego Hunger Coalition, 28% of San Diego County residents, approximately 905,000 people, face nutrition insecurity. The primary reason for food insecurity is low-wage jobs according to the report, which goes on to say that the $15 minimum wage does not equate to a livable wage.
Bioluminescent display of ‘Red Tide’ could bring bacteria along the coast
It’s that time of year when onlookers gather at San Diego County beaches just after sunset in hopes of catching a glimpse of the “red tide."
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer: Homeless have an “obligation” to take up offered shelters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
San Diego schools warning parents about new drug trend targeting teens
This year is the first time authorities have seen rainbow fentanyl and worry that could lead to more overdoses in children and young adults.
FAA Commits $110 Million to San Diego Airport’s T1 Project
San Diego International Airport and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority will be the recipient of $110 million over the next 10 years as part of a Federal Aviation Administration grant, officials announced Wednesday. The FAA provided a letter of intent to the authority announcing the funding for its...
