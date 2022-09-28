ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING

September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Unveils New Plan In Homeless Voucher Fight

The El Cajon City council voted unanimously Tuesday to form a two-person subcommittee to regulate how hotel vouchers given to homeless people by the county are used in city limits. Regulation is needed because, according to Mayor Bill wells and other city leaders, a disproportionate amount of voucher recipients are...
KPBS

El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers

The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
countynewscenter.com

Active Tuberculosis Reported in Transit Rider

A passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) according to San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). HHSA is working with Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) officials to notify individuals who were possibly exposed. Riders using the following routes between Feb....
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
#Veteran Affairs#Military Service#Navy
KPBS

What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine

Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
sandiegocountynews.com

County board votes to create Rental Subsidy Program for low-income seniors

San Diego, CA–The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan. Each subsidy will be paid for up to 18 months.
NBC San Diego

More Than a Quarter of Poor San Diegans Are Going Hungry

According to a report by the San Diego Hunger Coalition, 28% of San Diego County residents, approximately 905,000 people, face nutrition insecurity. The primary reason for food insecurity is low-wage jobs according to the report, which goes on to say that the $15 minimum wage does not equate to a livable wage.
