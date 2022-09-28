ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

Peshtigo third graders build character and confidence through spider web lesson

By By Special to the EagleHerald
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 1 day ago

PESHTIGO—Peshtigo third-grade students participated in a lesson to emphasize character and how they are all stronger if they work together.

Students created a yarn “spider web” by throwing a ball of yarn to one another. Upon catching the yarn ball, each student tells the class about a positive character trait that makes him/her strong, before throwing the yarn to another student. Classroom teacher Alyssa Goerlinger states, “It was neat to watch the students identify their own positive character traits through Katie’s web activity. The chair at the end was a big hit.”

Some of the most stated traits are artistic, hard-working, patient, kind and responsible.

“Students are shocked when our yarn ‘spider web’ is so strong we can hold up a chair,” Goerlinger said.

School counselor Katie Seidler explains that the lesson illustrates how much we can do when we work together. Seidler asks students to try to keep a mental picture of their web created as they go through the year.

“When we work together, we should focus on the positives each person brings to the team, and we will be amazed by what wecan accomplish together,” she said.

School counselors like Seidler work to help students learn and practice skills to get along with others, manage feelings, problem solve and focus.

“I love teaching growth mindset, and have really fun lessons I teach at all grade levels,” Seidler said. “Growth mindset is the belief that people can strengthen their brains and get smarter by learning challenging things.”

She explains that most children, and adults too, prefer everything to be easy.

“It’s uncomfortable when we don’t understand a task right away. It makes us feel vulnerable,” Seidler said. She emphasizes that being willing to be vulnerable is an important part of the learning process.

Seidler encourages students to operate with a growth mindset, rather than a fixed mindset.

“This means that I encourage students to say to themselves, ‘This will take time to figure out, but I can do it’ as opposed to ‘I’ll never get this right.’”

Students are taught to think positively and learn strategies to reduce feelings of frustration. “I remind students that the only way to grow our brains, get smarter and eventually do things better is to work hard at those challenging tasks,” Seidler explained. “A lot of my lessons involve me modeling skills and having students role play. Kids love it and it helps them remember.

“When tasks are easy, our brains don’t get the exercise they need to grow. Our brains need to be worked out, they need things to be difficult. We need to exercise our brains.”

Seidler works with Peshtigo students from kindergarten through sixth grade, preparing different lessons to reinforce the importance of growth mindset. Lessons vary from the spider web interconnection lesson to having students practice things outside their comfort zones, to learning new card games, or other activities designed to challenge students’ brains.

“By sixth grade I’m talking with students about neuroplasticity and how to rewire our brains,” she said.

This article was submitted by the Peshtigo School District.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto man accused of recording teen in shower

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Oconto is charged with recording a teenage girl while she was showering. In August, the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant on Michael Bullock’s computer and found the video. According to the criminal complaint, the victim seemed unaware of the...
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Hats off’: Iconic Arby’s sign in Green Bay comes down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing. On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peshtigo, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
news8000.com

Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Demolition of former Menominee K-Mart expected soon

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – New life is coming to a Menominee property which has been vacant for years. Officials say Asbestos and other Brownfield abatement has been complete on the former K-Mart property. Since then, it has been unanimously approved by Menominee City Council and went through a public...
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Door Co. deputies ID three involved in deadly crash

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – People involved in a deadly crash that happened in Door County on Wednesday were recently identified by the Door County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the crash happened on Sept. 21 at STH 42, north of Walker Road, and shut down lanes for several hours.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#The Lesson#The Spider#Spider Web
WBAY Green Bay

Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - September 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, September 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
299
Followers
562
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy