Godlewski to speak at Marinette event

MARINETTE—Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski will be the featured speaker at ”Together for Democracy,” an event hosted by the Marinette County Democratic Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Little River Country Country Club, N2235 Shore Drive, Marinette.

Godlewski was a candidate for the U.S. Senate. She suspended her campaign in late July and has endorsed Mandela Barnes, who will face incumbent Ron Johnson in November.

The 2022 Florence Magnuson Community Service Award will also be presented at this event to recognize the recipient’s contributions to the community. Florence Magnuson (1923-2015) was a community leader active in Marinette County government, in the local Democratic Party, and in helping others, particularly women in the workplace, succeed.

Tom Faller, chair of the local Democratic Party, said, “We hope people will come out and enjoy an in-person gathering, meet our candidates and reconnect with friends, while enjoying some hors d’oeuvres and the cash bar at Little River. All are welcome, whether you’re a member of the party or not. This is a community celebration of democracy.”