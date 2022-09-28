Swim & dive results: Blaine gets best of Park Center, Champlin Park takes down Coon Rapids

Multiple swimming and diving teams were in action Sept. 22 night, including Park Center vs. Blaine and Champlin Park vs. Coon Rapids.

Blaine 100, Park Center 71

Blaine won eight events in their victory over Park Center at Brooklyn Junior High. The Bengals swam the final three events as exhibition – 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay – so those events went to the Pirates.

Park Center’s lone win without exhibition entries came in the 1-meter dive with sophomore Maya Woods posting the top score. She scored a 227.90, comfortably ahead of Blaine senior Sophie Larson in second place with a 196.70. Park Center freshman Luna Xiong came in third with a 147.50.

They had five other top-3 finishes. Freshman Lauryn Brockman was second in the 200 freestyle at 2:39.72. In the 100 freestyle, sophomore Isabella Bennett touched second with a 1:01.96.

Rounding out the top-3 individual finishers for the Pirates were sophomore Jada Nathe in the 200 individual medley, junior Sophia Jermstad in the 50 freestyle and Brockman again in the 500 freestyle.

Both of the Pirates’ 200 medley and freestyle relays finished in third behind Blaine’s A and B relays, clocking a time of 2:26.61 and 2:05.60, respectively. On both relays were Bennett, Nathe, Brockman and junior Carmen Sanchez-Rincon.

Bennett was the top finisher for Park Center in the 100 backstroke and Nathe was first in the 100 breaststroke. The 400 freestyle relay team consisted of Jermstad, seventh-grader Ava Smith, Sanchez-Rincon and Woods.

Blaine had a different swimmer in each event finish first for the team. Utilizing many swimmers on the night, their registered B relay in the 200 medley and C relay in the 200 freestyle won their respective events. Junior Kalli Stark, who won the 100 freestyle, was the only swimmer to win both an individual event and a relay.

Champlin Park 92, Coon Rapids 83

Just like Blaine did with the final three events, Champlin Park swam the 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay as exhibition with the meet win already secured.

The Rebels won all but one individual swimming event. Coon Rapids senior Laura Makar won the 100 freestyle with a 1:01.31. Eighth-grader Delilah Smith-Ginnette won the 1-meter diving at 174.00.

Other than that, it was a clean sweep across the board for Champlin Park. Sophomore Mari Lachinski picked up two wins - 50 freestyle (26.95) and 100 butterfly (1:07.04)

The Rebels went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle, led by freshman Sophia Nerstad. Senior Maddie Kersten came in second and eighth-grader Hannah Mayor in third.

Mayor took one heat off and was in the pool for the next event – the 200 individual medley – and won it with a time of 2:29.08. It was another 1-2-3 finish for Champlin Park, followed by senior Emma Henefield in second and junior Ella Swanson in third.

Rounding out the first-place finishes for Champlin Park was Lola Sanders in the 500 freestyle.

Coon Rapids took the 200 medley relay to begin the meet. The quartet of Laura Makar, Sophia Picotte, Mikayla de Souza and Aubree Hoversten finished with a time of 2:05.57. Champlin Park won the 200 freestyle relay with Maddie Kersten, Aleah Khan, Faith Jacobson and Lauren Retzer clocking a 1:55.00.

The Rebels’ 400 freestyle relay team of Mia Sanders, Kersten, Cedar McConville and Lola Sanders had the fastest time of the event from the exhibition lane at 4:16.92. As did Mia Sanders in the 100 backstroke (1:10.92) and Sierra Emery in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.51).

Champlin Park returns to the pool Thursday, Sept. 29 as they visit Blake.