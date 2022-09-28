Osseo girls tennis doubles thrive in tight loss with Armstrong

Visiting Robbinsdale Armstrong would dominate the day’s singles matches, with Peyton Erickson, Arianna Sheppard, Camille Lebreton, and Liana Gonzaga all winning their respective match ups. Osseo would, however, find their strength in the day’s doubles matches, with the pairings of Tessa Strand and Maya Strommen, Kyra Nelson and Sara Mertens, and Rachel Schmidt and Isabelle Biehn all getting wins in the 4-3 overall result.

With the Section 5AA tournament on the horizon, starting the week of Oct. 3, the result has head coach Emily Smith feeling positive about the talent and work ethic in her team can muster on their day.

“Our doubles players showed determination in wanting to win,” she said. “They grew throughout the match and worked together. When their opponents were starting to get momentum, our players had to step up and create opportunities for themselves to overcome their opponents.”

The result, a close overall loss with some big moments for both sides, left Smith all the more aware of the improvements Osseo will need to find if they want to find wins in the section tournament.

“This was a close match, it could have gone either way,” she said. “We will remember this match and how close it was. When sections come we will know what it’s like to lose a close match so we will need to improve throughout the match to beat our opponents.”