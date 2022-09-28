What to watch in October 2022: 19 new movies and shows on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more

Sweater weather is also perfect for streaming. Fortunately, a huge batch of new movies and shows debut this October, arriving on Netflix , Prime Video , Disney Plus and other streaming services.

The October slate features a ton of horror and terror-tinged titles, including the next entry in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills. A Hellraiser reboot, a remake of Interview With the Vampire, the MCU monster mash Werewolf by Night are also streaming this month. Three horror impresarios are also in the mix: Ryan Murphy with the haunted house thriller The Watcher, Mike Flanagan with The Midnight Club and Guillermo del Toro with The Cabinet of Curiosities.

Stars abound in streaming projects in October. Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron headline the supernatural adventure The School for Good and Evil, while Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke team up in the sibling dramedy Raymond and Ray.

On the TV side, several fan favorites are returning, including White Lotus season 2 , Derry Girls season 3, Big Mouth season 6 and Inside Amy Schumer season 5.

Here’s our guide on what to watch in October 2022.

Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Remakes are really the rage this fall TV season , and the next one is this reimagining of Interview With the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s gothic novels (which were memorably adapted into a 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise). Some details have been tweaked and modernized. This interview is for a podcast, and protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac is a Black man, played by Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson. In 1910s New Orleans, Louis oversees brothels and gaming dens. He’s approached by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who offers him power, influence and immortality — but at a steep, bloody price. - Kelly Woo

Watch it on AMC and AMC Plus starting October 2

Pennyworth season 3 (HBO Max)

Pennyworth, or as it’s now titled, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler , is exactly what its new title says: the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth. Now on HBO Max, it will hopefully thrive and not face a fate similar to that Batgirl movie . The series takes place before the events of the Gotham show, and has seen Alfred work alongside Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane (Batman’s parents, to the uninitiated) after they become the target of fascists looking to topple the British government. Now, in season 3, Pennyworth jumps forward in time from the 1960s to the ‘70s, and that will make for more modern gadgets to say the least. Basically, it’s catnip for those who like period pieces and espionage. – Henry T. Casey

Watch it on HBO Max starting October 6

Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video)

This passion project written and directed by Lena Dunham is an adaptation of Karen Cushman’s 1994 Newbery Medal-winning children’s book. Set in the 13th century, the medieval coming-of-age story follows Lady Catherine aka Birdy (Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey) as the sassy, smart daughter of financially-downturned nobles. Her father Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) wants to sell her off to a wealthy husband, but the rebellious Birdy finds a way to evade almost all the suitors. Unfortunately, she’s betrothed to a rich man she calls Shaggy Beard (Paul Kaye) and she’ll have to resort to desperate measures to get out of the marriage. - KW

Watch it on Prime Video starting October 7

Derry Girls season 3 (Netflix)

Everyone's favorite group of rebellious teens in Northern Ireland are looking to the future in their final season. Orla, Erin, Clare, Michelle and honorary Derry Girl James start the third and final run of Derry Girls with graduation in their sights and tension all around. Derry Girls season 3 , which has been available on Channel 4 in the U.K. since April, sees the gang facing their GCSEs (General Certificate of Secondary Education) head-on, all while trying to make a new short film about how The Troubles are affecting their lives. Filled with celebrity cameos, warmth and chaos, Derry Girls looks to go out on a high note. – HTC

Watch it on Netflix on October 7

Hellraiser (Hulu)

Hulu's Hellraiser is not a sequel, but instead a reboot where the sadistic pin-headed Cenobites are back in our dimension. But don't be concerned, as horror legend Clive Barker himself is one of the movie's producers. Perfectly grim-looking, this new Hellraiser focuses on Riley (Odessa A'zion), a woman who is struggling with addiction. If that doesn't sound like enough trouble, Riley's the one who unlocks the puzzle box that brings the Cenobites into our world. – HTC

Watch it on Hulu on October 7

The Midnight Club (Netflix)

The Midnight Club, a YA horror novel from Christopher Pike, comes to Netflix in time for spooky season, but it arrives with a twist. Here, it's a show where a group of terminally ill teens bond over their love of scary stories and spend each episode focused on the retelling of one of those tales. This time, though, their tales are all one of Pike's other books, and we'll see the teens face their own fears about death together. Brought to Netflix by Leah Fong (The Haunting of Bly Manor), with episodes directed by executive producer Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House). – HTC

Watch it on Netflix on October 7

Werewolf by Night (Disney Plus)

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness isn't the only spooky part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2022. This upcoming special (reportedly clocking in at 53 minutes) is the first of its kind on Disney Plus, though — neither a show, a film or set of shorts. Instead, this Michael Giacchino-directed special is a black-and-white treat that's all about giving horror monsters some more humanity. Gael Garcia Bernal stars as Jack Russell, a man who becomes a werewolf that can still think like a human. The special takes place at Bloodstone Manor, where monster hunters mourn and celebrate their fallen leader, compete for a powerful item and get entangled with a monster they'll need to work together to defeat. – HTC

Watch it on Disney Plus on October 7

The Winchesters (The CW)

Despite running for 15 seasons, Supernatural never got a proper spin-off — until now. This prequel loses Sam and Dean in favor of their parents Mary (Meg Dinnelly) and John (Drake Rodger). The show focuses on the duo fighting monsters together, all while searching for their missing fathers. It doesn’t quite gel with the canon of the original show, which may get explained (or it may not). In either case we can expect plenty of monsters to meet their end throughout the first season, as Jensen Ackles reprises his role as Dean to take on narration duties. – Tom Pritchard

Watch it on The CW (via Fubo TV ) starting October 11 at 8 p.m.

The Watcher (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy's new Netflix show, much like his American Crime Story franchise, rips a huge tale out of the headlines for our enjoyment on our TV. But unlike the ACS sagas, The Watcher is a horrifying tale where new homeowners are stalked by someone fixated on their home. And that original 2014 story of Derek and Maria Broaddus being scared out of their home? It was never solved. Here, Naomi Watts and Bobby Carnevale play Nora and Dean Brannock, who have acquired an estate at 657 Boulevard (the same address as the real house), only to find a creepy penpal keeps sending terrifying letters. They soon start to wonder which of their neighbors — played by veteran character actors including Margo Martindale, Richard Kind and Jennifer Coolidge — have it out for them. – HTC

Watch it on Netflix on October 13

Halloween Ends (Peacock)

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is just trying to finish her memoir and stay alive. Four years after her previous encounter with Michael Myers, all seems quiet and ready for Laurie to move on. Unfortunately, that would make Halloween Ends (which is coming out on Peacock the same day as it will in theaters) a very boring movie. While Halloween Ends may not ultimately be the end of Michael Myers for good, the follow up to 2021’s Halloween Kills is set to end the storyline set up by director David Gordon Green in 2018’s Halloween. It will also be the final installment of the Halloween Franchise from Blumhouse, so expect Halloween Ends to be a pretty epic conclusion to the battle between Strode and Myers. — Malcolm McMillan

Watch it on Peacock on October 14

Rosaline (Hulu)

The tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet gets a fresh, romantic comedy spin by shifting the perspective to Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever). When Romeo (Kyle Allen) drops his interest in her to woo Juliet (Isabela Merced), Rosaline is determined to break them up. She wants her ex-boyfriend back and is willing to do whatever it takes to foil this famous romance. The period setting is offset by anachronistic language and flourishes, much like the excellent show Dickinson, and looks like a blast. - KW

Watch it on Hulu starting October 14

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix)

Based on the bestselling books by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil is a little bit Wicked, a little bit Harry Potter. It follows best friends Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) after they are kidnapped and taken to the titular academy, which trains future fairytale heroes and villains. But beautiful Sophie is entered into the Evil side of the school, while homely Agatha is selected for the Good side. Their differing fates test their bond, yet both are determined to stay true to themselves and their friendship. - KW

Watch it on Netflix starting October 19

Inside Amy Schumer season 5 (Paramount Plus)

After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer is returning for another season of her sketch comedy series, which originally aired on Comedy Central. She has joked that she’s coming back to “burn any remaining bridges” and get herself “forever cancelled.” It’s a short installment, consisting of just five episodes. The first two will premiere together, with the remaining three released weekly. Still, we’re happy to see more of the show that gave us such classic sketches as “Last F**kable Day” , “Compliments” and “12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer.” - KW

Watch it on Paramount Plus starting October 20

From Scratch (Netflix)

The true test of a tragic rom com is if it can leave everyone truly believing that it actually is "better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all." Here, in such a story (adapted from a memoir by author Tembi Locke), Zoe Saldaña plays Amy, a Texan who goes to Sicily to explore all the art and food she can find. By chance, she meets charming chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who immediately offers to cook for her. But while Lino doesn't love the idea of moving to the U.S., tragedy strikes Lino and Amy's relationship. The above trailer sneaks its sadness in at the very end, so we're not sure if we'll be crying through every episode, or just the back half, of this limited series. – HTC

Watch it on Netflix starting October 21

Raymond and Ray (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor join their considerable acting powers to play half-brothers whose lives have been shadowed by a terrible father. When he dies, it gives them a chance to heal their old emotional wounds and reinvent themselves. The brothers haven’t interacted with each other or their dad in years, but the death brings Raymond and Ray together. They decide to meet the people who were around their father in his later years and soon discover he was a very different man than the one they knew. - KW

Watch it on Apple TV Plus starting October 21

Guillermo del Toro’s The Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro’s The Cabinet of Curiosities looks like the Twilight Zone for horror fans. The Netflix series will feature eight anthology stories over the course of the first season, with del Toro introducing each episode. While the episodes each have a distinct director and cast, there initially appears to be a slight common thread between some of the tales. "The Murmuring" (episode 1)"Lot 36" (and episode 3) are both based on stories written by the Oscar-winning director. Similarly, "Pickman’s Model" and "Dreams in the Witch House" (episodes 4 and 6) ( and, respectively) are based on H.P. Lovecraft storiesYou’ll have to wait to see some of these episodes though — only the first two episodes are available on October 25, and two more drop each day before they're all available on October 28. — MM

Watch on Netflix starting on October 25

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Remaking a classic movie that won its director an Oscar is not a particularly great idea. Yet, Netflix is giving it a go, maybe in the hope that some more awards will flow their way. Like the 1930 film, the new version is based on Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel. Set in 1917, during World War I, the story follows Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) as he lies about his age so that he can enlist in the army with his friends. The young men are patriotic and enthusiastic — until the harsh realities of war destroy any illusions of heroism. Paul is sent to the trenches with little more than a weapon, an unused uniform and minimal training. The experience will forever change him and an entire generation. - KW

Watch it on Netflix starting October 28

Big Mouth season 6 (Netflix)

If you've put off watching Big Mouth for its first five seasons, don’t be fooled by its animation — Big Mouth is not for kids. The animated adventure follows a group of seventh graders as they navigate the thrills (and horrors) of puberty and adolescence — often personified with wild and beastly characters. Nick Kroll voices a collection of the characters, from main character Nick Birch to his hormone monster Maurice, who is in a relationship with Connie (Maya Rudolph), another hormone monster. The hormone monsters are the real stand outs of the series, and this season looks set to follow them as they deal with a child conceived during Human Resources, a spin-off of Big Mouth that started earlier this year. — MM

Watch it on Netflix starting October 28

The White Lotus season 2 (HBO)

We get to check into Mike White's The White Lotus again, and we're very curious how White and co. are going to top last season's hilarious look at how bad rich people act on vacation. But instead of going to Hawaii again, season 2 takes us to a White Lotus hotel in Sicily. Fortunately, Jennifer Coolidge returns to reprise the role of ditsy Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, as well as Jon Gries as Greg, her new husband. The always emotionally-demanding Tanya is also supported by assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Some new faces checking into the White Lotus include Michael Imperioli as a Hollywood producer visiting his elderly father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and Aubrey Plaza as Harper, who's become wealthy through the success of her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe). – HTC

Watch it on HBO Max starting Sunday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET

Other notable premieres