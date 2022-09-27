Read full article on original website
Related
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
MLB・
NBC Miami
Coolio Recorded a ‘Futurama' Appearance Just Weeks Before His Death
Futurama is keeping Coolio's legacy alive. The late rapper, who died on Sept. 28, will still voice the character of KwanzaaBot on an episode of Hulu's upcoming "Futurama" reboot, producer David X. Cohen told Entertainment Weekly. Coolio also recorded some Futurama-themed rapping, which will air over the end credits of...
Comments / 0