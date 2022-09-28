Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing Chico man found safe
CHICO, Calif. — Update as of Wednesday, September 28:. The Chico Police Department says Randolph Nicholson was found safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk local man who was last seen leaving a care facility on Tuesday morning. According to the...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks
CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle returned to the owner, 2 arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested and a car owner got their car back after a traffic stop in the Oroville area on Wednesday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a green Honda CRV in the area of 5th Avenue....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Man found dead at Chico home identified
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police have identified the man found dead during the search of a home on Burnap Avenue as Kevin Olson, 64, Chico. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers, along with their SWAT Team, responded to a home on Burnap Avenue to serve a search warrant for a missing person investigation. They said the SWAT Team was used because there was initially a weapon concern.
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
SFist
Chico Man Lived With Dead Roommate's Body For Four Years In Order To Cash His Checks
A Chico man has been charged with forgery and identity theft after prosecutors determined he had been impersonating his dead roommate in order to collect his U.S. Navy retirement benefit checks. As KTVU reports, 57-year-old Darren Pirtle was charged Monday in Butte County after authorities visited his home last week...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for burglary of arrestees home in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested after police said they were found at a home where a man was arrested on Wednesday in Chico. Officers said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue at about 2:18 p.m. on Saturday. The person who reported the...
actionnewsnow.com
Día del Campesino comes to Chico City Plaza this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California is bringing back Día del Campesino on Sunday. Día del Campesino, Farmer’s Day, is a family event by members of the Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California. It will feature food, prizes, agriculture health and safety information, housing services, behavioral services, health screenings and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Honcut Fire spreads to 8 acres, fully contained says CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. *9:20 P.M. UPDATE* - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the Honcut Fire spread to 8 acres and is fully contained. CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the Honcut Fire, which is burning in the area of Lower Honcut Road south of Oroville, is currently burning two to three acres with a half-acre spot fire burning across a canal.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
krcrtv.com
Chico non-profit talks helping homeless as construction begins on transitional homes
Chico, Calif.--- — A project years in the making is finally getting boots on the ground. The Chico Housing Action Team, or CHAT, had crews out Monday to begin the construction of Everhart Village on 540 Cohasset Road. In July, Butte County Behavioral Health (BCBH) official Scott Kennelly called...
SFGate
NorCal man lives with dead roommate for 4 years, steals his identity, DA says
A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.
krcrtv.com
'Thermalito Family Center' grand opening set to take place this weekend in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Thermalito Family Center will be hosting its grand opening this weekend in Oroville, according to the Feather River Recreation & Park District. After several delays due to the pandemic, The Thermalito Family Center, formally known as the 'Nelson Pool' will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E to survey powerlines by helicopter in rural Butte, Glenn counties
CHICO, Calif. - PG&E says its crews will be surveying electrical equipment and nearby vegetation in Butte, Glenn, Colusa and Yuba counties over the next few weeks to prevent potential wildfire risk. PG&E will use a helicopter equipped with Light Detection and Ranging sensors to evaluate powerlines and nearby trees...
actionnewsnow.com
4 guns, nearly 450 rounds of ammo found during home visit; felon arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Probation officers found four guns and nearly 450 rounds of ammunition during a monthly home visit in Paynes Creek last week, according to the Tehama County Probation Department. On Sept. 21, officers found a Colt single action Frontier Scout .22 magnum, a Davis Industries .22 caliber...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4
The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
Comments / 1