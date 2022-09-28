Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms
John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
survivornet.com
Beloved Advice Columnist, 77, Missed Her Mammogram And Catches Her Cancer Just In Time: Now She’s Urging Women To Get Screened
Longtime advice giver Deidre Sanders, 77, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, she’s making a point to advise other women to prioritize breast cancer screenings and speak up about symptoms should they appear. Breast cancer is a common cancer that has been the subject of much research, so...
cancerhealth.com
Enhertu Marks First Targeted Therapy for HER2-Mutant Lung Cancer
More and more, people with lung cancer are receiving treatments that zero in on specific genetic changes in their tumors (targeted therapies). Now patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have another targeted therapy option. On August 11, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave accelerated approval to trastuzumab deruxtecan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many women are skipping lifesaving mammograms, poll finds
A portion of young women in the U.S. are putting off critical breast cancer screenings and have no plans to get one in the near future, according to a new survey. Orlando Health surveyed more than 1,000 women and found that 22 percent of those aged 35 to 44 have never gotten a mammogram — an X-ray picture used to detect breast cancer — and have no plans to. At the same time, less than half of respondents said they knew their family history of breast cancer, and just 32 percent knew their individual risk factors for breast cancer.
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, With ‘Pain Above Her Belly Button’ Was Told By Her Doctor It Was Her ‘Abs Separating:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Amanda Crossley, 32, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed despite bringing up her family history of the disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in...
A woman went to the ER with shoulder pain. She was diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread and died 25 days later.
A woman went to an ER with shoulder pain and was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Doctors said it had spread to her spine, ribs, and adrenal gland, but not her shoulder. The doctors believe one of the tumors in her spine caused her shoulder pain.
survivornet.com
Woman, 76, Had ‘Seemingly Benign’ Shoulder Pain That Spread To Her Arm And She Failed To Get It Checked: It Turned Out To Be Lung Cancer
A recently published case report illustrates the scary reality that lung cancer can widely spread before a patient starts feeling any symptoms. Diagnosis and treatment of the lung cancer can be tricky since symptoms often don’t appear until the cancer has spread. Lung cancer, the second most common type...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
survivornet.com
Mom, 61, Having ‘Constant Bowel Movements’ Is Grateful She Went To The Doctor About Her Frequent Trips To The Bathroom: It Was Colon Cancer
Christine Amyes, 61, noticed changes in her bowel movements late last year, and when her bathroom trips became even more frequent, she thankfully went and got checked. It was bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer). Like many other bowel cancer survivors in the United Kingdom, Christine was made aware...
I was told my heavy periods were just fibroids – now I’m trolled for being ‘bloated and ugly’ as I fight for my life
A MUM who experienced heavy periods for half her life has been left with an earth-shattering diagnosis. Fiona Williams, 46, was told by doctors for more than 20 years that she had fertility issues after she experienced a series of miscarriages and heavy periods. In 2002, just after Fiona and...
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Had ‘Extremely Bloody Bowel Movements’ During Fertility Treatments: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, Just Like Her Mom’s!
Niamh Ferry, 40, noticed blood in her stool and thankfully decided to get checked, just four years after her mom was diagnosed with bowel cancer, also known as colon cancer. She soon learned she would be battling the same disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins...
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Early Cancer Detection With Blood Test May Change Screening Paradigms
Cancer doctors, care providers and payers need to get ready for a major shift in early cancer detection that will affect almost every stage of cancer diagnosis and treatment. New data supporting the accuracy of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood testing, presented at the the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, have major implications for future cancer care provision, said Fabrice André, ESMO 2022 Scientific Co-Chair.
Actor Ryan Reynolds has urged 45 year olds to screen for bowel cancer. But the case for screening in your 40s isn't clear cut
Last week, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney released a video of themselves getting colonoscopies to encourage others to undergo screening. The procedure detected polyps in the two men, both aged 45. Last year, the United States updated its guidelines to recommend bowel cancer screening begin at 45 years, in response to rising bowel cancer rates among younger people. There have been calls for Australia to follow the US and lower the age for screening, from the current starting age of 50. So should we follow suit? How does Australia screen for bowel cancer? Established in 2006, the Australian National Bowel Cancer Screening Program...
curetoday.com
Adding a Certain Immunotherapy Drug to Chemotherapy May Benefit Patients With Thymoma, a Type of Rare Cancer
The addition of Bavencio to an Inlyta regimen may help stabilize disease in some patients with thymic carcinoma, but one expert stressed that checkpoint inhibitors are “problematic” for patients diagnosed with thymoma, a type of rare cancer. Patients with thymic carcinoma or type B3 thymoma — a rare...
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
bioengineer.org
The surprising link between circadian disruption and cancer may have to do with temperature
LA JOLLA, CA—Disruptions in circadian rhythm—the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle—have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
Comments / 0