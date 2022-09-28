ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

survivornet.com

Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms

John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

Enhertu Marks First Targeted Therapy for HER2-Mutant Lung Cancer

More and more, people with lung cancer are receiving treatments that zero in on specific genetic changes in their tumors (targeted therapies). Now patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have another targeted therapy option. On August 11, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave accelerated approval to trastuzumab deruxtecan...
CANCER
#Breast Cancer Treatment#Breast Tissue#Black Women#Linus Women Health#Diseases#General Health#Orlando Health#The Breast Care Center
The Hill

Many women are skipping lifesaving mammograms, poll finds

A portion of young women in the U.S. are putting off critical breast cancer screenings and have no plans to get one in the near future, according to a new survey. Orlando Health surveyed more than 1,000 women and found that 22 percent of those aged 35 to 44 have never gotten a mammogram — an X-ray picture used to detect breast cancer — and have no plans to. At the same time, less than half of respondents said they knew their family history of breast cancer, and just 32 percent knew their individual risk factors for breast cancer.
CANCER
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
CANCER
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Early Cancer Detection With Blood Test May Change Screening Paradigms

Cancer doctors, care providers and payers need to get ready for a major shift in early cancer detection that will affect almost every stage of cancer diagnosis and treatment. New data supporting the accuracy of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood testing, presented at the the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, have major implications for future cancer care provision, said Fabrice André, ESMO 2022 Scientific Co-Chair.
CANCER
TheConversationAU

Actor Ryan Reynolds has urged 45 year olds to screen for bowel cancer. But the case for screening in your 40s isn't clear cut

Last week, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney released a video of themselves getting colonoscopies to encourage others to undergo screening. The procedure detected polyps in the two men, both aged 45. Last year, the United States updated its guidelines to recommend bowel cancer screening begin at 45 years, in response to rising bowel cancer rates among younger people. There have been calls for Australia to follow the US and lower the age for screening, from the current starting age of 50. So should we follow suit? How does Australia screen for bowel cancer? Established in 2006, the Australian National Bowel Cancer Screening Program...
CANCER
bioengineer.org

The surprising link between circadian disruption and cancer may have to do with temperature

LA JOLLA, CA—Disruptions in circadian rhythm—the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle—have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
CANCER

