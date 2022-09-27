Read full article on original website
Related
The Recorddelta
DHHR announces awards for exemplary addiction care, services
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy and the Bureau for Behavioral Health are pleased to announce the first recipients of the following awards in recognition of their commitments to the field of addiction in West Virginia:. •...
The Recorddelta
Jill Upson named Executive Director of West Virginia Women’s Commission
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the appointment of Jill S. Upson as Executive Director of the West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC), effective September 26, 2022. She will continue to serve in her current role of Executive Director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.
Comments / 0