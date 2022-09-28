ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Crash south Tulsa leaves one person dead

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 9/29/22 9:05 a.m.: An Oral Roberts University spokesperson confirmed the victim of a car crash in south Tulsa was an ORU student. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue Wednesday night.
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Six people displaced following overnight fire in midtown Tulsa

Midtown Tulsa house fire Firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown Tulsa, near 3rd and Utica. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house. Three adults and a child were able to safely escape the neighboring home that caught on fire.
