Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Crash south Tulsa leaves one person dead
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 9/29/22 9:05 a.m.: An Oral Roberts University spokesperson confirmed the victim of a car crash in south Tulsa was an ORU student. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue Wednesday night.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Wagoner County takes the life of 63-year-old Inola woman
WAGONER, Okla. — On Sept. 28, at 12:24 p.m., 66-year-old Stephen Bryant was traveling southbound on South 220 Road, one mile south of 670 Road, on his 2012 Harley Davidson in Wagoner County. Euvah Bryant was riding with Stephen on his motorcycle as a passenger. Suddenly, the motorcycle lost...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler back home after police say his daughter stabbed him earlier Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/27; 8:24 p.m.) — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was released from Saint Francis after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in his south Tulsa home. “Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen,” Kunzweiler said in a...
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Six people displaced following overnight fire in midtown Tulsa
Midtown Tulsa house fire Firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown Tulsa, near 3rd and Utica. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house. Three adults and a child were able to safely escape the neighboring home that caught on fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post. The post said Kenzie R. Stephens was last heard from on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:00 p.m. Her phoned pinged at...
Comments / 0