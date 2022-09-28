ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigo Energy Surpasses One-Terawatt Hour of Monitored Solar PV Energy in Europe

The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408DIl_0iD5aShM00

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that the solar energy monitoring function in the Tigo Energy Intelligence Solution has logged more than one Terawatt hour of photovoltaic energy generated by customer systems in the European market. Powered by the Tigo TS4 family of MLPE products, the Energy Intelligence Solution reports high-precision, module-level monitoring of solar installations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006003/en/

The initial residential installation for The Ipv6 Company was in Galapagar, near Madrid. This 9.5kW system serves both home and office with a small data center. (Photo: Business Wire)

With PV installations across Europe expected to grow by 40 GW in 2022, solar continues to take a leading position as the clean energy production method of choice throughout the region. With the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) Solution, a comprehensive digital platform designed to optimize the installer experience from commissioning through operations and maintenance (O&M), solar installers, asset owners, and homeowners have a powerful tool to monitor system performance down to the module. When deployed with the Tigo TS4-A-O, Tigo customers can also quickly see the amount of reclaimed energy produced by their solar systems.

“There’s no better way to mitigate module mismatch or shading and keep track of individual module performance than by deploying the Tigo TS4-A-O optimizer with the CCA Kit,” said Jordi Palet Martinez, solar developer, CEO, and CTO at The IPv6 Company. “Tigo offers great design flexibility, is easy to install, and, as demonstrated by the many neighboring households who followed suit after seeing the results from one installation, offers the kind of smart features which add substantial value for solar customers.”

The initial residential installation for The Ipv6 Company was in Galapagar, near Madrid. This 9.5kW system serves both home and office with a small data center. The terraced roof and shading dynamics of the structure made optimizers the ideal solution for the fifteen 375Wp modules, and the small data center was well suited for a battery. The installation includes two 400Wp and seven bifacial 410Wp solar modules, a replacement hybrid inverter, a 7.5kWh storage system and full deployment of Tigo TS4-A-O with CCA Kit. The Energy Intelligence (EI) software with patented reclaimed energy features has demonstrated that the optimizers provide a 26% performance improvement. To date, the system has inspired 12 more homeowners in the neighborhood to work with Mr. Palet Martinez to go solar.

“This milestone is a reality thanks to the brilliant work done by our network of distribution partners and installers in communicating the tangible benefits of clean and sustainable solar energy and deploying high-quality systems,” said Mirko Bindi, senior vice president of sales and managing director, EMEA at Tigo Energy. “Moreover, this milestone highlights the crucial importance of data monitoring in modern photovoltaic installations. System performance visibility is central to success on multiple levels, whether you are a system owner aiming to optimize energy consumption or an installer with an entire fleet of installations to manage.”

For more information about Tigo MLPE solutions for optimization, module-level monitoring, and rapid shutdown, please read our latest European case study or visit https://www.tigoenergy.com/ts4 for more information about Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company’s portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

